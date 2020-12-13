NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 14: Saints Inactives

Only two players were ruled out by the Saints, as they look to wrap up the NFC South against the Eagles.
Week 14 across the NFL keeps rolling, as the Saints and Eagles are set for a late afternoon kickoff on FOX. With a win, Sean Payton's squad can become the first team in the NFC South to win the division four straight times. More importantly, they look to stay ahead of Green Bay for the top spot in the NFC playoff hunt. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for New Orleans.

  • WR Deonte Harris (neck)
  • QB Trevor Siemian
  • DB Ken Crawley
  • TE Garrett Griffin
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • RB Ty Montgomery
  • DT Malcom Brown (shoulder)

Brown was ruled out of action on the final injury report along with Patrick Robinson (hamstring). Robinson was placed on injured reserve, while Harris was downgraded to out on Saturday in several roster moves announced by the team. Justin Hardee was activated from IR in a corresponding move for Robinson.

Tommylee Lewis and Juwan Johnson were both standard elevations from the practice squad, as Lewis will handle kickoff and punt return duties for the Saints. Janoris Jenkins makes his return after missing time with a knee injury, as well as Terron Armstead (COVID-19) and Marcus Davenport (concussion).

While you wait for kickoff, please be sure to check out our pregame report and tune in to our Facebook page for our live show.

