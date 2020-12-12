Week 14: Saints Saturday Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints organization announced the following roster moves on Saturday ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New Orleans Saints organization announced the following roster moves on Saturday ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team placed veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson on the Reserve/Injured list. Justin Hardee, cornerback and special teams, ace returns to the roster from the Reserve/Injured list.

New Orleans elevated from their practice squad wide receiver/kick returner Tommylee Lewis and wide receiver Juwan Johnson.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Since the team elevated Tommylee Lewis, it is a good chance return specialist/wide receiver Deonte Harris will not be available for the game.

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) will have an east coast visit with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8) for an important NFC contest.