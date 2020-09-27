Week 3: Saints Inactives

The New Orleans Saints are looking for their prime time magic to come out in the Superdome for Sunday Night Football's clash against the Packers. Here's a look at who's in and who's out in Week 3.

WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

LB Chase Hansen (hip)

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)

DT David Onyemata (calf)

DB D.J. Swearinger

Both Thomas and Hansen were ruled out on the team's final injury report from Friday. Marcus Davenport (elbow), Trey Hendrickson (groin), Ty Montgomery (hamstring), and David Onyemata (calf) were all questionable coming in to the game, with Montgomery being placed on injured reserve Saturday. Margus Hunt and Bennie Fowler were both called up from the practice squad in corresponding moves, with the team waiving Will Clapp.

Marcus Davenport was on the field during pre-game warmups, but was just observing other players partaking in drills. For the Packers, Davante Adams (hamstring) was doubtful to play, and entered the evening a game-time decision for Green Bay. He won't play, as well as nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin).