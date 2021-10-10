Week 5: Saints Inactives List Against WFT

    • October 10, 2021
    Week 5: Saints Inactives List

    The Week 5 inactive report has familiar players on it for the Saints, as kickoff is right around the corner with The Washington Football Team.
    The Saints inactive report is here for Week 5, which brings little surprise for Sean Payton’s squad. Here’s a look at who’s out for Sunday’s game against The Washington Football Team.

    • QB Ian Book
    • CB Desmond Trufant
    • LT Terron Armstead (elbow)
    • C Erik McCoy (calf)
    • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
    • DE Jalyn Holmes

    McCoy and Armstead were the only players ruled out on the final injury report on Friday, and the only other player that we were concerned about was J.T. Gray (back). However, he did not carry an injury designation going into the weekend and was a full participant during the final practice session of the week.

    While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our pregame report, and also be sure to check our Facebook page for our live pregame and halftime shows. 

