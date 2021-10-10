Week 5: Saints Inactives List Against WFT

The Week 5 inactive report has familiar players on it for the Saints, as kickoff is right around the corner with The Washington Football Team.

QB Ian Book

CB Desmond Trufant

LT Terron Armstead (elbow)

C Erik McCoy (calf)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

DE Jalyn Holmes

McCoy and Armstead were the only players ruled out on the final injury report on Friday, and the only other player that we were concerned about was J.T. Gray (back). However, he did not carry an injury designation going into the weekend and was a full participant during the final practice session of the week.

