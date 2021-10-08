    • October 8, 2021
    Week 5: Saints Final Injury Report

    Just two Saints players have been ruled out for Sunday's game against The Washington Football Team, and neither of them are a surprise.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The final injury report of Week 5 is out for the Saints, as they meet The Washington Football Team on Sunday for one of the early kickoff games. New Orleans is relatively healthy going into this meeting, as they're only going to be down two players. Here's how things look for the weekend.

    OUT: Terron Armstead (elbow), Erik McCoy (calf)

    J.T. Gray (back) and Marshon Lattimore (hand) were both full participants of Friday's practice, and do not carry an injury designation for the game. Meanwhile, Washington has ruled three players out, while four others are questionable. Among their big losses include guard Brandon Scherff, who is dealing with a knee injury.

    New Orleans enters their bye week after this game, and we should see them get back a good bit of players for Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup against the Seahawks on the road. Naturally, we want to see how the team responds after an upsetting loss to the Giants.

