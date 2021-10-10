Week 5 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

The Saints look to right the ship from last week's loss to the Giants, but they'll have to do it on the road against The Washington Football Team.

We're already to Sunday again, and that means Saints football is back. Week 5 sees the team on the road to take on The Washington Football Team at FedEx Field for one of the early kickoffs. You can actually start watching NFL action as 8:30 a.m. CT with the Falcons and Jets playing in London. Here's a look at how to keep up with the black and gold, as well as some things to keep an eye on as the game unfolds.

All-Time Series: The Football Team leads the series 17-10, with the Saints winning the past two matchups.

Where to Watch: CBS (12:00 p.m. CT), Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, Yahoo Sports App

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 119 (NO), 156 (WFT) | XM: 392 (NO), 233 (WFT) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 831 (WFT)

Referee: Shawn Smith

Current Lines: Saints -2.5 (O/U at 43.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, White Pants

Last 5 Matchups

10/8/18 - Saints 43, Redskins 19

11/19/17 - Saints 34, Redskins 31 (OT)

11/15/15 - Redskins 47, Saints 14

9/9/12 - Redskins 40, Saints 32

12/6/9 - Saints 33, Redskins 30 (OT)

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): As always, be sure to check your local listings. However, Saints-WFT is projected in yellow.

Saints-WFT projected in Yellow. 506sports

Saints Storylines

Can the Saints rebound and put aside the disappointing loss to the Giants? That's the big question going into this one. New Orleans has their bye week after this game, and naturally whoever loses this one will go to 2-3 on the young season. Both teams have had their fair share of concerns to start 2021, but Sean Payton's squad has been a very Jekyll and Hyde type of team.

Kenny Stills was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, and the team released Christian Ringo in a corresponding move. The Saints couldn't call up Stills again from the practice squad due to the NFL's rules, and the team had already used the two-game limit. Ringo is likely to return, but the move to put Stills on the roster could mean Lil'Jordan Humphrey sits again. He's been an interesting addition to the passing attack, and could be someone who quietly puts together a good game on Sunday.

New Orleans will have their bye week after this game, and could get several steps closer to being fully healthy when they take on the Seahawks in Week 7 on Monday Night Football. It appears they'll benefit from Russell Wilson being sidelined, but that game will still be a big test.

Sean Payton's opening statement from his Friday press conference talked about the chances of rain for this game. Couple that with the less than ideal field conditions at FedEx Field, and this game could have a bigger emphasis of ball security and being won in the trenches.

Saints-WFT Coverage From the Week

Our Live Twitter Feed