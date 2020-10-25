SI.com
Week 7: Saints Inactives

John Hendrix

The Saints, who are fresh off their bye week, are looking to keep pace with the Bucs in the NFC South. They face their own divisional duel today in a noon kickoff. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Week 7's matchup against the Panthers.

  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)
  • DB D.J. Swearinger
  • OL Nick Easton (concussion)
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • DL Malcolm Roach

The Saints had previously ruled out Thomas and Easton on the final injury report, while placing Emmanuel Sanders and Ken Crawley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Austin Carr and Juwan Johnson were activated in their absence, and Will Clapp was elevated from the team's practice squad. J.T. Gray (hamstring) was questionable entering the game, but will play. Cesar Ruiz will get the start at right guard in place of Easton, while Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway should start for Thomas and Sanders.

According to an earlier report, Thomas is dealing with a Grade-1 hamstring injury, which could sideline him for next weekend's game against the Bears. That will be one to watch as this week progresses. Meanwhile, the Saints are back to full strength defensively, at least on paper.

Be sure to check out our Saints Pregame Report from this morning, as well as tune in to our live show on Facebook prior to kickoff.

