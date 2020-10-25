The Saints look to close out the month of October on a high note with their third straight win of the month, but have to get past the Panthers first. The Superdome plays host to 3,000 fans for this home game, who will all be in the lower bowl. Here's the skinny on everything you need to know and follow before today's noon kickoff.

Where to Watch: FOX (WVUE Channel 8 locally) - Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, and Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Panthers-Saints in Yellow

Panthers-Saints in Yellow 506 Sports

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 134 (CAR), 83 (NO) | XM: 384 (CAR), 225 (NO)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, black pants

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Current Lines: Over/Under (50), Saints -7

Last 5 Matchups

12/29/19 - Saints 42, Panthers 10

11/24/19 - Saints 34, Panthers 31

12/30/18 - Panthers 33, Saints 14

12/17/18 - Saints 12, Panthers 9

1/7/18 - Saints 31, Panthers 26 (NFC Wild Card)

All-Time Series: Regular season series tied at 25-25, Saints have won 5 out of the past 6; Saints lead 26-25 factoring in the one playoff meeting

The Saints took it to the Panthers the last time they both faced off, as New Orleans jumped out to a 35-3 lead by halftime. They could do no wrong, as Alvin Kamara scored twice in the first quarter. A.J. Klein added a pick-six against his former squad, while Tre'Quan Smith and Jared Cook had touchdown grabs. The Saints would add another score to go up 42-3 after Drew Brees found Taysom Hill in the flats, who would take it in for a 45-yard scoop and score.

Things to watch: Against the Panthers, Drew Brees has 3,949 pass yards (304 per game), 31 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for a 102.1 rating in 13 career home starts against Carolina. Brees is looking for his third game in a row with 3 or more TD passes against the Panthers. No Michael Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders for the offense will make things a bit more interesting for New Orleans, so look for a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara. We're also wanting to see how the defense responds, especially being at full strength with their starters.

Catch up on some of our Panthers-Saints coverage from the week...