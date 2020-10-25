Entering Week 7 it looked all but certain that All-Pro wide-out Michael Thomas would be returning to the gridiron after missing three weeks to an ankle injury and one week for team discipline. Thomas even told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith “I'll be back next week” on First Take during the Saints BYE week. However, there are new developments in the 2020 edition of the Michael Thomas saga.

Adam Schefter reports that Thomas' MRI of his hamstring injury revealed a Grade 1 strain expected to sideline him for one to two weeks. Along with missing the Saints Week 7 matchup against their NFC SOUTH rivals, the Carolina Panthers, there is a strong belief that Thomas' injury could hold him out of the Saints' matchup with the Chicago Bears a week from today.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Saints wide receivers room this week. Along with Thomas, the Saints will be without Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19 List) and Bennie Fowler III (IR) against the Panthers. Sanders, who was not feeling well Thursday, practiced with the team before his COVID-19 test returned positive.

New Orleans began contract tracing and tested roughly 20 people who could have contacted Sanders. While everyone tested negative, the team placed DB Ken Crawley on the COVID-19 list as a precaution because of his close contact with Sanders throughout practice.

Thomas' hamstring injury is just the latest blow to a Saints unit that has faced plenty of adversity through the early goings in 2020. Without Thomas and Sanders for potentially the next two games, Sean Payton looks to a young group of wide receivers to step up in the place of his two Pro-Bowl wide-outs.

