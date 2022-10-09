X-Factors Ahead of Week 5 | Seahawks @ Saints

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are in dire need of a victory and a momentum swing in their 2022 season. Their opponent this week, the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans played arguably their best game of the season in Week 4 but came away just short of victory. Now, facing another week without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, the Saints offense needs to find their groove against a young Seattle defense.

Below, we predict the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in the Caesars Superdome.

Offensive X-Factor

Quarterback - Andy Dalton

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball during the first half of the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive week, NFL veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start for the New Orleans Saints. In his first start for the Black and Gold, Dalton pieced together a strong performance. Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and 1 touchdown in the defeat.

Despite the loss, New Orleans' offense scored in the second quarter for the first time all season and at times looked to find a good rhythm. With Alvin Kamara expected to return to the lineup, Dalton will have a little more pressure alleviated under center. Additionally, the "red rifle" adds the Saints' strongest offensive weapon to his arsenal.

New Orleans has a golden opportunity to earn a home victory this week against Seattle. However, the offense needs to continue to find its groove. Without Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas in the lineup, it won't be an easy task. However, Dalton's play will be key if the Saints want to move to 2-3 instead of 1-4 on the year.

Defensive X-Factor

Defensive Tackle - Malcolm Roach

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Roach was officially activated from IR by the Saints yesterday after returning to practice this week. No. 97's absence has been recognizable this season. Without Roach clogging up rushing lanes, New Orleans' patented top rush defense has allowed multiple rushers to run wild on the Saints.

With his return this week, Roach will certainly be on a pitch count and not playing his usual amount of snaps. However, the mere sight of Roach's presence should spark the Saints defensive line. The Texas product has already proven his worth paired next to David Onyemata and could solidify himself as defensive tackle #2 on the depth chart throughout the remainder of the season.

With a strong performance Roach can bolster the depth of the New Orleans defensive line, help stop Rashad Penny, and earn his spot back in the rotation. Look for Roach to make some big plays in limited snaps today.

