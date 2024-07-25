5 Free Agent Running Backs The Saints Should Consider Signing
The running back position has surprisingly been in the forefront of the news surrounding the New Orleans Saints for the last several weeks. First, RB Alvin Kamara famously walked out of the team's last mini-camp practice in June because of contract issues. Kamara is still awaiting a new deal, but did report to training camp this week.
During the first official training camp practice, RB Kendre Miller left with an apparent hamstring injury. It's not yet known the severity of the injury, but Miller will miss at least some time. This is a blow for Miller, who missed a large portion of training camp last year and nine games of his rookie season with injuries.
It's also a blow to the Saints, as the explosive Miller is expected to be a bigger part of the offense behind starter Kamara. New Orleans has decent depth here. Veterans Jamaal Williams and James Robinson are both former 1,000-yard backs, while the team really liked 2023 undrafted rookie Jordan Mims. If Miller's hamstring turns out to be more serious, the Saints could also consider bringing in another back for added competition.
While unlikely, here are some available veteran running backs that the Saints may look at if Kendre Miller is to be sidelined for a significant period.
1. Dalvin Cook (age = 29)
Cook was a second-round draft choice by the Vikings out of Florida State in 2017, the same draft that brought Kamara to the Saints in the third round. In six years with Minnesota, he rushed for 5,993 yards, scored 52 touchdowns, and has a career average of 4.6 per carry. That includes four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022.
A power runner with breakaway speed, good elusiveness, and decent receiving skills, Cook has looked to have lost a step or two the last couple seasons. After spending 2023 with the Jets and Ravens, he's attracted little interest in free agency this offseason. However his power alone could make him a nice complement in an offense.
For three years in Minnesota, Cook played for current New Orleans offensive coaches Klint Kubiak and Rick Dennison. Over those three seasons he averaged nearly 1,300 yards rushing, scored 36 touchdowns, averaged 4.8 per carry, and caught 131 passes for 1,104 yards. He isn't that back anymore, but would presumably know the scheme that Kubiak and Dennison will run in New Orleans.
2. Marlon Mack (age = 28)
Another 2017 running back draftee, Mack went in the fourth round to the Indianapolis Colts out of South Florida. He spent his first five years there, with his best two seasons in 2018 and 2019 with 1,999 combined rushing yards and 18 scores.
Mack has been mostly a number two back throughout his career and has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. Between 2020 and 2022 he played in only 15 games for the Colts, Broncos, and 49ers. Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Mack missed the entire year with a torn Achilles.
Two Achilles injuries and other leg issues may have robbed Mack of his burst and cutting ability. If he has something left, he could be a valuable depth piece for an NFL team. When at his best, Mack was a violent, off-tackle runner, precisely the system that the Saints are expected to use in 2024.
3. Matt Breida (age = 29)
After not being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, Breida was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. For the next three years, he'd be a valued member of a strong 49ers backfield. Over that span, he had 1,902 yards rushing while averaging five yards per carry and scoring 10 touchdowns.
Since leaving San Francisco in 2020, Breida has bounced around to the Dolphins, Bills, and Giants over four seasons. He's never had the same success he had in San Francisco, managing only 750 yards on the ground and 3.9 per carry.
Breida wouldn't be a flashy signing if the Saints brought in a veteran back. However, it's worth noting that his greatest success came under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, who operates the exact scheme that Klint Kubiak runs as offensive coordinator.
4. Jerick McKinnon (age = 32)
The Minnesota Vikings selected McKinnon in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern. He'd spend four years with the Vikings as a valuable all-purpose threat, combining for 2,902 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns.
Over the last four seasons, McKinnon's versatility has been a valuable asset to the 49ers and Chiefs. Over an eighth-year career, McKinnon has 269 receptions for 2,048 yards and another 2,650 on the ground with 34 total touchdowns.
McKinnon doesn't offer the rushing threat of the other names on this list, but would bring a good receiving element and change-of-pace to an offense. He also played in a similar system with the 49ers and Chiefs as to what he might see in New Orleans.
5. Kareem Hunt (age = 29)
Yet another name from the famed 2017 draft class, Hunt would go to the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round with the 86th overall selection. He'd get his career off to a spectacular start, rushing for an NFL-best 1,327 yards as a rookie, then 824 in only 11 games in 2018 while scoring 25 times over two seasons.
Domestic assault charges caused the Chiefs to release Hunt 11 games into 2018. After serving an eight-game suspension, Hunt landed with the Cleveland Browns. Over the next five years in Cleveland, Hunt was extremely effective in shared backfield duties with Nick Chubb, rushing for 2,285 yards and scoring 32 touchdowns.
Hunt may not have elite burst, but he runs with exceptional power and good vision. He's also an underrated receiver out of the backfield, having caught 226 passes for 1,890 yards over his seven-year career.
Again, Kendre Miller is expected to play an expanded role for the Saints after flashing promise as a rookie. Even if he misses extended time with his latest injury, New Orleans will likely roll with Jamaal Williams, James Robinson, and Jordan Mims behind Kamara. Should any of those backs play poorly, only then will New Orleans possibly look to one of these established veterans for Klint Kubiak's offense.