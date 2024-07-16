A Look At The Best Five Safeties In The NFC South Division
The NFC South division hasn't exactly had the attention of the sports world in recent seasons. Tampa Bay has won the division crown for three consecutive years, but did it with an 8-9 record in 2022 and a 9-8 mark in 2023. Collectively, the division has a laughable 56-80 record over the last two years, with only the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints finishing above .500 with 9-8 records last year.
Gone are iconic offensive stars like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Michael Thomas, Jimmy Graham, Julio Jones, Rob Gronkowski, Christian McCaffrey, and even Pro Bowl performers like Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Mark Ingram II, and D.J. Moore. With few exceptions, that offensive star power has yet to be replaced.
This division is a bit stronger on the defensive side. Carolina, in true Panthers fashion, gutted a solid defense this offseason while focusing on improving an abysmal offense. However, New Orleans and Tampa Bay have two of the better defenses in the NFL, while Atlanta has a few young defensive stars.
After already highlighting the top tight ends, cornerbacks, and running backs in this division, the Saints News Network now ranks the best safeties in the NFC South.
5. Xavier Woods, Panthers
A six-year veteran of the Cowboys, Vikings, and Panthers, Woods is one of only a handful of starters that remain on a defense that ranked fourth in total yardage and third against the pass last season. He's been a solid, if unspectacular, contributor at all three of his NFL stops.
In his second season with the Panthers in 2023, Woods intercepted a team-high two passes, broke up a team-high seven throws, and had four tackles for loss among his 61 total stops. Best as a deep safety, he doesn't have great range but makes up for that with good vision and instincts.
Woods, who turns 29 on July 28, grew up in West Monroe, LA, and starred at Louisiana Tech. He'll be the veteran leadership in the Carolina secondary this year, as well as a retooled defense.
4. Jordan Whitehead, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay selected Whitehead with a fourth-round choice in the 2018 NFL Draft. The native of Central Valley High School in Western Pennsylvania starred for the Buccaneers in his first four seasons. Over that span, he intercepted five passes, broke up 25 others, and had 22 tackles for loss while averaging 73 tackles per year.
One season after playing a key role in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV title team, Whitehead signed with the New York Jets as a free agent. His two-year stint with the Jets was equally successful with six interceptions, 17 passes broken up, and seven stops for loss among 186 total tackles. Last season, he set career-best numbers for interceptions (6), total tackles (97), and solo stops (65).
Whitehead, 27, returned to the Buccaneers in free agency this offseason. Reunited with running mate Antoine Winfield Jr., the Buccaneers have perhaps the best safety tandem in the NFL. Both Whitehead and Winfield have the versatility to play deep safety, in the tackle box, or cover the slot. Whitehead's range and instincts with bolster an already very good defense.
3. Tyrann Mathieu, Saints
A native of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans and star at LSU, Mathieu was far better in his second season with his hometown Saints than his first. The 11-year veteran of the Cardinals, Texans, Chiefs, and Saints tied for the team lead with four interceptions, broke up nine passes, and had 75 tackles in 2023.
Now 32, Mathieu isn't quite as formidable when covering the slot. However, his elite combination of vision, awareness, and anticipation still make him an incredible playmaker on the back end. He has 33 interceptions over his NFL career, returning four for touchdowns.
The Saints have a potentially elite cornerback foursome of Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, and rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry. That group should allow Mathieu to line up less in the slot or at the line of scrimmage, enabling him to roam and read opposing offenses.
2. Jessie Bates III, Falcons
After five terrific seasons with the Bengals, Bates was a prized free agent acquisition for Atlanta last offseason. His play helped transform the Falcons from 27th in total defense in 2022 to 11th in total yardage and eighth against the pass last season.
Bates, 27, intercepted a career-high six passes last season, including a 92-yard touchdown return in a win over New Orleans. Additionally, he broke up 11 passes and forced three fumbles, with his 132 total tackles and 89 solo stops also the best of his career.
A natural free safety, Bates sees the field as well as any safety in the game and has outstanding athleticism to match. He's also a force against the run when lined up in the tackle box.