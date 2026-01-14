Saints QB Hits Free Agency After 3-Year Stint in New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room could look a bit different in 2026.

Fortunately, the Saints are set with their starting quarterback in place. Tyler Shough is the team's starting quarterback and when the 2025 season came to a close, head coach Kellen Moore noted that the team is "excited" to have a full offseason to build around him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"We feel great with Tyler," Moore said. "Tyler's done an awesome job through this entire process. He's gotten a ton better. Taken advantage of a bunch of opportunities. We're excited to have a full offseason to build. You know, I thought what Spencer did during the season was also worth commending. What he put out there on film I think is really good film. He's a really good quarterback. He's a starting-caliber quarterback as well. I feel like that quarterback room has the depth and obviously the talent to be really successful."

The Saints' QB room could look different behind Tyler Shough

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) during warmups at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The questions come after Shough. Spencer Rattler was the team's backup quarterback down the stretch and is under contract for two more seasons. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked if the team has considered trading Rattler, but noted the team hasn't discussed the possibility.

There already have been small changes beyond these two. Undrafted quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who spent the season in New Orleans, was selected by the Houston Gamblers in the UFL. On top of this, Jake Haener became a free agent after the season, along with Dekkers, Nyheim Miller-Hines, and Nephi Sewell, as pointed out by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net.

"New Orleans signed eight such players to reserve/future deals earlier this offseason and also added standout Canadian Football League wide receiver Damien Alford to the list days later," Jackson wrote. "The remaining players that did not receive reserve/future contracts have now seen their agreements expire, sending them to free agency. QB Jake Haener, QB Hunter Dekkers, RB Nyheim Miller-Hines, (and) LB Nephi Sewell."

Haener was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Saints. He didn't appear in a game in 2023 or 2025, but got into eight games in 2024, including one start. Overall, Haener tallied 226 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception with New Orleans.

Haener was in the starting quarterback competition for New Orleans this past summer, but was the No. 3 option for the team and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Now, Haener is out there for the taking for any team.

More NFL: Saints Lose 24-Year-Old Quarterback To UFL