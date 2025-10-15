Bills-Saints Trade Speculation Revolves Around 12-Year Veteran WR
The New Orleans Saints could end up being one of the biggest players at the trade deadline this season, but it's not in the way that fans would typically want.
The Saints are one of the worst teams in football, which means they could be sellers at the deadline. New Orleans has a slew of players it could trade, too. Players like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara headline their list of trade chips. Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan could make sense, given the number of teams desperate for pass rushers. But these aren't the only players the Saints could deal this fall.
Gilbert McGregor of Sporting News recently listed veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks of the Saints as a potential trade target for the Buffalo Bills if they're looking to upgrade their wide receiver room this season.
Saints WR Brandin Cooks called potential trade target for Bills
"While it's early in the season and too soon to panic, Buffalo's biggest concern is its receiving corps, and the lack of options for reigning MVP Josh Allen," McGregor wrote. "The rostered WRs were a major talking point coming into the season, and the discussion is re-emerging at the forefront as the Bills seek answers."
"For his 12th NFL season, Cooks has returned to where it all began. Through six games, he's caught 13 passes for 124 yards, including a four-catch performance against the Bills in Week 4. The 32-year-old may have lost a half-step, but he's sure-handed and still has some juice left in the tank. If nothing else, he's an attainable option to add some depth."
The Bills need to add a wide receiver this season. It would make the most sense for the front office to go after a star wide receiver to take over as Josh Allen's No. 1 wide receiver. But if the Bills aren't interested in going after a big name with a lot of draft capital on the line, making a trade for an affordable veteran like Cooks makes sense.
Adding Cooks would be similar to the Bills' move for Amari Cooper in recent memory. It would give the team a veteran as a depth option, but it wouldn't take their unit to the next level.
