Saints Predicted to Land Generational Prospect to Replace Cameron Jordan

The New Orleans Saints shocked a lot of people with their production down the stretch. Rather than rolling over and giving up on the season, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough helped lead the Saints to a handful of wins in the second half of the year.

As a result, the Saints have a lot of hope moving forward. They seem to have their franchise quarterback. Chris Olave is one of the better wide receivers in the game. They're slowly getting out of a disastrous cap situation.

They're going to need to put together a monster NFL draft haul in the coming months if they want to continue moving in the right direction. The Saints hold the No. 8 pick in the first round and there are bound to be some talented players on the board.

FOX Sports put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, FOX Sports predicted the Saints would select Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods.

Peter Woods is the perfect draft target for the Saints

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) sacks South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) after the Tigers’ 28-14 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While Clemson had a down year, Woods has too many tools for any team looking for a dominant defensive lineman to pass on," FOX Sports' uncredited author wrote. "At 6-3, 315 pounds, he's reported to have a lean muscle mass percentage of 77%.

"He's also another player who was a freshman All-American in 2023 and posted a dominant follow-up campaign in 2024 while playing both defensive end and tackle for the Tigers. Woods finished 2025 with a career-high 30 tackles along with two sacks."

Woods is a potential generational talent at defensive tackle. He plays an undervalued position, so there's a good chance he falls to the Saints, but he's an elite talent with incredible ability.

Woods' value is likely going to skyrocket after the NFL Combine, as he's a freak athlete with incredible speed and athleticism.

Either way, the Saints would be lucky to land him. Cameron Jordan's career is slowly coming to an end. There's a chance the Saints don't re-sign him this winter. Even if they do, adding Woods as his eventual replacement in the middle of their defensive line would make a lot of sense. Woods is the type of lineman that a team can build the defense around.

