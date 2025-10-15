Patriots Headline List Of Trade Suitors For Saints Star WR
The New Orleans Saints are sitting at the bottom of the league, but the future doesn't look too bad in New Orleans. Spencer Rattler has flashed potential, but the team is still a few years from contending at this rate.
Because of that, players like Chris Olave had been mentioned as potential trade candidates. If the Saints are looking to fully rebuild, trading Olave for a top draft pick would make a lot of sense.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed Olave as one of the top trade candidates in the entire NFL. Knox listed the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders as potential trade suitors in a deal for Olave.
Patriots, Commanders called trade fits for Saints' Chris Olave
"If the Saints are willing to part with top-tier players for the sake of a rebuild, moving Chris Olave would be logical. He is arguably the biggest trade asset on the roster," Knox wrote. "The 25-year-old has logged two 1,000-yard seasons in his career and has already caught 39 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown this season. With several notable receivers around the league battling injuries, he should bring New Orleans a strong return.
"The Ohio State product is also set to play on the fifth-year option in 2026, meaning he's under contract for two more seasons. For teams looking to add talent now and pay later, that's an important factor. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, teams believe the Saints will be willing to sell Olave, who was also mentioned by Schefter on his list of players expected to be available. Teams in need of a game-breaking receiver should be contacting Saints general manager Mickey Loomis."
The Patriots need to add a top weapon for Drake Maye and Olave would be the perfect option. Olave and Maye could grow and develop in New England together.
The same thing can be said for Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. With Terry McLaurin battling an injury, the Commanders could be aggressive on the trade block.
Either way, Olave isn't a rental, so a trade for him isn't all that risky. If he's traded, the team that lands him will have the perfect opportunity to sign him to a massive contract extension in the offseason.
