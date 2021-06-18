Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery to Wed in Cabo San Lucas, per report

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery to Marry in Mexico

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and longtime girlfriend Skylene Montgomery are getting married in Mexico, per a report.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

June 18 Update:  News Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will marry his fiancée Sylene Montogomery in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per a report from Luke Johnson at The Advocate/TP.

Congratulations to Coach Payton and Skylene on their nuptials.

Another Saints coach is getting hitched this weekend.  The Athletics' Jeff Duncan reported defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will get married to his girlfriend Brielle Chapman.

PAYTON AND MONTGOMERY ENGAGEMENT

Congratulations to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and girlfriend Skylene Montgomery.  

Payton surprised Montgomery in a French Quarter restaurant, the Longway Tavern, inside the New Orleans French Quarter District. WDSU reported the proposal on Friday night.  

Montgomery accompanied Payton to the private event to celebrate Saints' owner Gayle Benson and late husband Tom Benson’s 15th wedding anniversary. 

However, Payton “popped the question” to Montgomery during a toast, and she accepted.

Local Saints Beat Reporter Amie Just of the Advocate/NOLA.com wrote in a tweet::

Sean Payton's wedding to Montgomery will be his second marriage. 

He was previously married to Beth Shuey from 1992–2014.  The former couple had two children, Meghan and Connor Payton.  Meghan is a sports reporter with WGNO in New Orleans.

Montgomery is the former 2008 Miss West Virginia and was in the 2008 Miss USA Pageant.

