Heroes face dilemmas in life. Sometimes they must let go of what's old and accept what's new. Most times, they fail, learn, get back into the fight, and win. The Who Dat Nation and his fellow Saints teammates were watching on social media and took notice of Brees' action. He confronted President Trump and his praise regarding his American flag statements in a Yahoo Finance interview.

In two days, Drew Brees has learned plenty. He decided to listen, respect, and embrace the trials and tribulations of his New Orleans Saints brothers. The players requested for Brees to understand their plight as African-American men in America. They need him to realize his comments were insensitive to his fellow minority players, fans, and sports enthusiast. Most of all, they did not want to accept a simple apology; they demanded to see action.

Tonight, Drew Brees went to work.

DREW BREES IN 2 DAYS:

Thursday: Membership Card Revoked

Membership Card Revoked Friday Morning : Upgraded to Suspended

: Upgraded to Suspended Friday Night: In Review

Why? Because he confronted President Trump. Most celebrities in support of the President often fail to reveal their opposing opinions. Tonight, Drew Brees did not mince words.

Earlier today, President Trump praised Brees and said, "he didn't need to apologize to anyone" for his remarks. Thursday evening, the New Orleans Saints had a players meeting and allowed Drew to apologize. But, they gave him plenty to digest. This morning, he apologized twice. The first was in an Instagram post. The second was an Instagram video filled with emotion.

In response to President Trump's praise, Drew responded with this message:

To Donald Trump: Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us. Drew Brees

Most heroes fall, but they learn to rise and fight again. Brees may not have fully comprehended how difficult the fight to eradicate racism, and social injustice will be in this country, but tonight is a good beginning.

