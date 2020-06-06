Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Drew Brees' counters Trump's praise; his teammates and Who Dat Nation took notice

Kyle T. Mosley

Heroes face dilemmas in life. Sometimes they must let go of what's old and accept what's new. Most times, they fail, learn, get back into the fight, and win. The Who Dat Nation and his fellow Saints teammates were watching on social media and took notice of Brees' action. He confronted President Trump and his praise regarding his American flag statements in a Yahoo Finance interview.

In two days, Drew Brees has learned plenty. He decided to listen, respect, and embrace the trials and tribulations of his New Orleans Saints brothers. The players requested for Brees to understand their plight as African-American men in America.   They need him to realize his comments were insensitive to his fellow minority players, fans, and sports enthusiast. Most of all, they did not want to accept a simple apology; they demanded to see action.

Tonight, Drew Brees went to work.

DREW BREES IN 2 DAYS:

  • Thursday: Membership Card Revoked
  • Friday Morning: Upgraded to Suspended
  • Friday Night: In Review

Why?  Because he confronted President Trump.  Most celebrities in support of the President often fail to reveal their opposing opinions.  Tonight, Drew Brees did not mince words.

Earlier today, President Trump praised Brees and said, "he didn't need to apologize to anyone" for his remarks. Thursday evening, the New Orleans Saints had a players meeting and allowed Drew to apologize. But, they gave him plenty to digest. This morning, he apologized twice. The first was in an Instagram post. The second was an Instagram video filled with emotion.

 

 

In response to President Trump's praise, Drew responded with this message:

Most heroes fall, but they learn to rise and fight again. Brees may not have fully comprehended how difficult the fight to eradicate racism, and social injustice will be in this country, but tonight is a good beginning.

Read more of our Drew Brees articles:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's next for Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints, and Who Dat Nation?

Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints team, the Who Dat Nation must address the issues before the team can begin their quest for a second Lombardi trophy in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Drew Brees Apology: "I lacked awareness, and any type of compassion, or empathy"

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees issued an apology via Instagram for his comments to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

BtBoylan

by

footballer20

Drew Brees interview creates a Social Storm

Saints quarterback Drew Brees interviewed with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, and it hasn't gone over well.

John Hendrix

by

GTOHEAD$

Bayou Blitz: Dr. Reef shares Alvin Kamara's Workout Regimen

The Bayou Blitz Podcast welcomes guest Dr. Sharif Tabbah to our studio to discuss the workout regimen of Saints RB Alvin Kamara, LB Kiko Alonso, and former Saints RB Mark Ingram II.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints held a team meeting on Drew Brees' comments and apology, Shaq attended

The New Orleans Saints held a team meeting Thursday Night to discuss Drew Brees' comments and apology.

BtBoylan

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Carl Granderson

The Saints could get additional pass rush from an unlikely source in 2020, as Carl Granderson looks to capitalize on a promising rookie campaign.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Deonte Harris

This diminutive kick returner made a gigantic impact as a rookie. Could a dynamic offensive weapon be his encore performance?

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Several Saints players weigh in on Drew Brees interview

Saints players have expressed their thoughts with the recent Drew Brees Yahoo Finance interview.

John Hendrix

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Emmanuel Butler

Will Emmanuel Butler progress from training camp sensation to productive wideout for the Saints offense?

Bob Rose

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Shy Tuttle

After bursting onto the scene as an undrafted rookie, Shy Tuttle looks to make an even bigger impact for the Saints in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose