Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Saints QB Drew Brees expected to get Huge Offer from ESPN once retired, says sports website

Kyle T. Mosley

Will New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees receive a huge contract from ESPN when he retires from football?

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and his representatives were "feeling out" television network executives during Super Bowl week in February.  The main purpose was for Brees to gauge the level of interest broadcasting networks would have if he retired in 2020.  Evidently, that was a smart play by Brees and his management.  I wrote on February 2, 2020, that Brees was showing interest in broadcasting after his days in football.

According to OutKicktheCoverage.com, ESPN wants to have Drew Brees as a member of their team in the MNF booth.   The network failed in their attempts to lure former NFL QBs Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for ESPN's Monday Night Football.  Peyton Manning turned down the offer and CBS signed Tony Romo to a contract worth close to $17M per year and more than $100M total.  On March 29, 2020, Clay Travis of the OutKicktheCoverage.com's website tweeted that the deal with Brees could be an eight-figure contract.

Drew Brees re-signed a two-year contract extension with the New Orleans at the beginning of the NFL's new season.  Brees, who was an unrestricted free-agent, agreed to terms for up to $50M on the deal.  2020 will be Drew Brees' 20th NFL season.  

Saints News Network will provide more details on the OutKicktheCoverage.com story and if an offer will be extended to Drew Brees by ESPN after he retires.

Saints News Network's Related articles:

Comments (2)
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

His management was "feeling out" the networks during Super Bowl week.

No. 1-2
Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

Hopefully we won't have to find out for another 5 years or so lol

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bobby Hebert's father dies from COVID-19 complications

Former New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback, Bobby Hebert, loss his father on March 28, 2020 because of complications from COVID-19.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Vegas Odds-makers predict Saints will win NFC South in 2020

Tom Brady's arrival to the NFC South does not matter. The Vegas sportbooks have the New Orleans Saints winning the NFC South in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft I

What surprises do the New Orleans Saints have in store for us in this year's draft?

Bob Rose

by

JoshMarler81

Sunday's Best Saints News & Hot Links: Free Agency, Coronavirus, Hebert Family, and more

New Orleans Saints top articles and social media links from Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network for Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints games to watch to help pass the time without sports

If you're going through sports withdrawals, then be sure to check out this guide of Saints games to watch to help pass the time. All are available to watch through NFL Game Pass.

John Hendrix

Best available free agents for the New Orleans Saints

Several potential free agent targets are still available for the New Orleans Saints .

Bob Rose

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints Free Agency Recap, Pt. 1

Saints News Network's Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley give a breakdown on the New Orleans Saints moves and transactions in free agency.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints should be in line for max amount of prime time games in 2020

With the way things have played out in the NFC South, coupled with the opponents the Saints have, there's little to no reason they should have the max amount of prime time games in 2020.

John Hendrix

by

Inman.brian19

So, what's next for the Saints?

We're about to go through another lull in the NFL offseason, but that doesn't mean that there's nothing going on with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Saints Legend Bobby Hebert says his father is battling COVID-19

Former New Orleans Saints Legend, QB Bobby Hebert, shared with WWL's Kristian Garic that his father is battling COVID-19.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE