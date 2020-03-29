Will New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees receive a huge contract from ESPN when he retires from football?

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and his representatives were "feeling out" television network executives during Super Bowl week in February. The main purpose was for Brees to gauge the level of interest broadcasting networks would have if he retired in 2020. Evidently, that was a smart play by Brees and his management. I wrote on February 2, 2020, that Brees was showing interest in broadcasting after his days in football.

According to OutKicktheCoverage.com, ESPN wants to have Drew Brees as a member of their team in the MNF booth. The network failed in their attempts to lure former NFL QBs Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for ESPN's Monday Night Football. Peyton Manning turned down the offer and CBS signed Tony Romo to a contract worth close to $17M per year and more than $100M total. On March 29, 2020, Clay Travis of the OutKicktheCoverage.com's website tweeted that the deal with Brees could be an eight-figure contract.

Drew Brees re-signed a two-year contract extension with the New Orleans at the beginning of the NFL's new season. Brees, who was an unrestricted free-agent, agreed to terms for up to $50M on the deal. 2020 will be Drew Brees' 20th NFL season.

Saints News Network will provide more details on the OutKicktheCoverage.com story and if an offer will be extended to Drew Brees by ESPN after he retires.

Saints News Network's Related articles: