Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Drew Brees shows interest in Broadcasting after Football

Kyle T. Mosley

Broadcasting can be an outstanding broadcaster. If anything Drew Brees has proven as a professional football player is the fact he is extremely detailed, hard-working, and knows the game as well as anyone. 

This morning, The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan tweeted that Drew Brees’ reps were gauging the level of interest for Brees from television network executives.  It’s not a surprising development.   If you observed Drew this Super Bowl week during his interviews on “radio row”, he was very comfortable and having fun.  Sort of an audition-like comfort-ability. 

Let’s face the facts, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and the departed Kobe Bryant are professionals that can breakdown plays and explain them to their basics. Simple enough that a four-year-old could understand.   Peyton and Kobe were so great on ESPN’s “Details” broadcasts.  The impeccable knowledge they possessed at their respective crafts were light years ahead of most.  Drew Brees is the same in many regards.

Super Bowl week, Taysom Hill explained to Jim Rome of how Drew’s preparation for games can be overwhelming. Especially for a novice-professional quarterback like Hill.   Just listening to his conversation made me realize how fortunate we have been to witness Brees’ performances in New Orleans.  I also made me wonder if Hill would be ready to handle leading the team. 

Drew Brees at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws the ball during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RETIREMENT 

Retirement from the field of football does not mean retirement from the game you love. Drew Brees will be an outstanding analyst. There are some NFL fans that detest CBS Sports’ Tony Romo’s color analysis of the games with Jim Nantz; but face facts, a majority of the time Romo is correct on the plays and audibles a quarterback made in the games.  I don’t see how Drew Brees would be any different as a broadcaster.  Any network would immediately enhance their programming if Brees joined their production. 

THE PLAYOFF ARE NOT ENOUGH 

The possibility of Brees walking away from the game this season is highly likely. But, you can sense an uneasiness within him to give-up without one last attempt at another Super Bowl ring in New Orleans.  The concern for Brees would be in how Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton can surround Brees with the talent to go beyond the playoffs this season.   The playoffs are nice - but you feel Brees needs to be in Super Bowl 55 in February 2021.   Can he resolve walking away from professional football without one last try? 

DECISION WATCH 

The Saints organization will be patient and await Brees’ decision. I expect Brees and the Saints organization will have their discussions soon.   His decision could have major ripple effects if Brees retires.  He understands that deciding will help the team in their preparation for free agency and the NFL combine.  Most Saints fans are hoping Brees remains a Saint for his 20th NFL season. 

I think Brees will return to New Orleans. He is the team’s best option at quarterback to lead them to another Super Bowl championship.  No Brees, no Super Bowl soon for New Orleans.  With Brees, the odds will definitely be in the Saints' favor.

Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Super Bowl 54 Players and Coaches with ties to Louisiana

The New Orleans Saints are not playing in Super Bowl 54, but the game has several players and coaches with ties to New Orleans and Louisiana.

Kyle T. Mosley

Super Bowl LIV Predictions from Saints News Network

Our "can't miss" staff predictions for Super Bowl LIV

Bob Rose

Sam Mills Deserves Hall of Fame Honors in 2020

The announcement on former New Orleans Saints linebacker, Sam Mills, and his candidacy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be announced on February 1, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Taysom Hill talks about Drew Brees' Pending Decision

Saints QB Taysom Hill talks with Jim Rome about Drew Brees' future in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley

2019 Saints Season in Review: Drew Brees

Drew Brees overcame an unforeseen and uncharacteristic injury to once again turn in a stellar 2019 campaign for the New Orleans Saints.

John Hendrix

Teddy Bridgewater will think things through and go from there for his next move

Teddy Bridgewater told SiriusXM NFL on Wednesday that he's going to think things through and go from there regarding his next move as a highly sought-after free agent.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Sean Payton unsure about Drew Brees

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton "honestly doesn't know" what Drew Brees will decide to do in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bayou Blitz Podcast : Behind the Mic with Sports Overtime's Nader and Bryan

Bob Rose interviews WBOK's Sports Overtime hosts Nader Mirfiq and Bryan Bienemy.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Alvin Kamara hints there 'might be something going on' with his next contract

Alvin Kamara was one of the many hits for New Orleans Saints draft class in 2017, and the star running back hinted at the possibility of something going on with his next contract.

John Hendrix