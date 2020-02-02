Drew Brees shows interest in Broadcasting after Football

Broadcasting can be an outstanding broadcaster. If anything Drew Brees has proven as a professional football player is the fact he is extremely detailed, hard-working, and knows the game as well as anyone.

This morning, The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan tweeted that Drew Brees’ reps were gauging the level of interest for Brees from television network executives. It’s not a surprising development. If you observed Drew this Super Bowl week during his interviews on “radio row”, he was very comfortable and having fun. Sort of an audition-like comfort-ability.

Let’s face the facts, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and the departed Kobe Bryant are professionals that can breakdown plays and explain them to their basics. Simple enough that a four-year-old could understand. Peyton and Kobe were so great on ESPN’s “Details” broadcasts. The impeccable knowledge they possessed at their respective crafts were light years ahead of most. Drew Brees is the same in many regards.

Super Bowl week, Taysom Hill explained to Jim Rome of how Drew’s preparation for games can be overwhelming. Especially for a novice-professional quarterback like Hill. Just listening to his conversation made me realize how fortunate we have been to witness Brees’ performances in New Orleans. I also made me wonder if Hill would be ready to handle leading the team.

Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws the ball during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RETIREMENT

Retirement from the field of football does not mean retirement from the game you love. Drew Brees will be an outstanding analyst. There are some NFL fans that detest CBS Sports’ Tony Romo’s color analysis of the games with Jim Nantz; but face facts, a majority of the time Romo is correct on the plays and audibles a quarterback made in the games. I don’t see how Drew Brees would be any different as a broadcaster. Any network would immediately enhance their programming if Brees joined their production.

THE PLAYOFF ARE NOT ENOUGH

The possibility of Brees walking away from the game this season is highly likely. But, you can sense an uneasiness within him to give-up without one last attempt at another Super Bowl ring in New Orleans. The concern for Brees would be in how Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton can surround Brees with the talent to go beyond the playoffs this season. The playoffs are nice - but you feel Brees needs to be in Super Bowl 55 in February 2021. Can he resolve walking away from professional football without one last try?

DECISION WATCH

The Saints organization will be patient and await Brees’ decision. I expect Brees and the Saints organization will have their discussions soon. His decision could have major ripple effects if Brees retires. He understands that deciding will help the team in their preparation for free agency and the NFL combine. Most Saints fans are hoping Brees remains a Saint for his 20th NFL season.

I think Brees will return to New Orleans. He is the team’s best option at quarterback to lead them to another Super Bowl championship. No Brees, no Super Bowl soon for New Orleans. With Brees, the odds will definitely be in the Saints' favor.