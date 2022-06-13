David Johnson Visiting Saints on Monday
The Saints are hosting veteran running back David Johnson on a visit Monday, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
Johnson, who turned 30 in December, is one of several free agents looking to latch on with a team for training camp. It's the second known veteran visit the team has had in the past several days, as linebacker Joe Schobert was in recently.
Johnson spent the first few years of his career with the Cardinals before being traded to the Texans as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. He's coming off a very down season with Houston, as he was part of a running back by committee approach.
New Orleans is certainly in a position to get better on the depth chart at running back, something we've talked about heavily. We'll see what happens here, but remember that the team brought in Devonta Freeman during training camp last season. So, moves like these won't be a surprise. Of course, the big elephant in the room is how things play out with Alvin Kamara and his legal case. However, his next hearing isn't until Aug. 1, so this isn't necessarily something that reflects that outcome.
