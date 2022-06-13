Skip to main content

Saints K Wil Lutz Cleared to Practice

More good news out of New Orleans, as clutch kicker Wil Lutz announces he is medically cleared for practice.
New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz posted on his Instagram that he has been medically cleared to begin practicing with the team. Lutz missed the entire 2021 season after core muscle surgery. He had the surgery before training camp, but complications during rehab forced him to miss the year.

Without Lutz in 2021, the Saints went through four kickers with little success. Collectively, Aldrick Rosas, Cody Parkey, Brian Johnson, and Brett Maher missed an infuriating seven extra points and converted 83.3% of their field goal attempts, including just one of four chances outside of 50 yards.

Kicking woes conceivably cost New Orleans at least two wins during a year they missed the playoffs by just one game.

Lutz, who turns 28 next month, joined the Saints as a free agent early in the 2016 season after being released by the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie. Over his five seasons with New Orleans, he’s developed into one of the NFL's most reliable and clutch kickers.

Lutz has incredible accuracy from long distance, all but guaranteeing his team points from just across midfield. He has converted 86.6% of field goal chances in his career, even with a career-low 82.1% while dealing with injury in 2020. Lutz earned a Pro Bowl bid in 2019 by converting 32 of 36 field goals and 48 of 49 extra points.

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lutz is currently third place in franchise history in total points, successful field goals, and extra points. He’s second place in team history in field goals from beyond 40 and 50 yards, behind only Hall of Famer Morten Andersen.

Lutz also holds single-season team records with 32 field goals (2019), and successful conversions from both 40 and 50 yards. His 144 points in 2019 rank second in franchise history. 

