Report: Saints to Visit with LB Joe Schobert

According to Nick Underhill from NewOrleans.Football, veteran LB Joe Schobert is visiting the New Orleans Saints. Schobert, 28, played with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. In six NFL seasons, Schobert has 661 total tackles, including 23 for loss, along with 11 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles.

A fourth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, Schobert spent the first four years of his career with Cleveland. He led the NFL with 144 tackles in 2017, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Schobert averaged 127 tackles between 2017 and 2019, leading the Browns in that category twice. He also had 8.5 sacks and 6 interceptions for Cleveland, including a career-high 4 picks in 2019.

In 2020, Schobert signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’d lead Jacksonville with 141 tackles, six for loss, while intercepting 3 passes, forcing two fumbles, and recording 2.5 sacks. Just one season into his five-year contract, the Jaguars traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schobert finished second on the Steelers with 112 tackles last season. He added an interception, broke up six passes, and forced one fumble. Pittsburgh released him earlier this offseason after signing free-agent LB Myles Jack.

The Saints have All-Pro Demario Davis and promising second-year LB Pete Werner at the position, but questionable depth. Fourth-year LB Kaden Elliss is reliable against the run, but struggles in coverage.

New Orleans also drafted Appalachian State LB D'Marco Jackson in the fifth-round and added Eric Wilson in free agency. Athletic veteran Kwon Alexander, a strong presence in the defense over the last two years, remains unsigned.

The 6’1” and 240-Lb. Schobert is most effective as a middle linebacker or on the strong side. Despite his interceptions, he's a liability in coverage and struggles in space. A tackling machine, Schobert is a force near the line of scrimmage and moves decisively in the tackle box.

Unlike Kwon Alexander, Joe Schobert wouldn't be used often in coverage, especially man-to-man. If signed, he’d likely take on duties as a middle linebacker or on the strong side, allowing the Saints to use Davis and Werner more in space.

