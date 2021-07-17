Former Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. Retires After 14 Seasons

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr announces his retirement after 14 NFL seasons.

On Friday afternoon, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the National Football League after 14 seasons.

The speedy wide receiver had 412 receptions for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.

He was also one of the league's best kick returners in his prime. Ginn Jr. scored 7 touchdowns on special teams' returns by averaging 10 yards per punt return, 22.5 yards per kickoff return.

GINN OUT OF COLLEGE

After a standout collegiate career at Ohio State, the Miami Dolphins made Ginn the ninth-overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Miami and had 128 receptions for 1,664 yards and eight total touchdowns.

Joining the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent in 2010, Ginn was used sparingly as a receiver but was one of the league's most feared kick returners.

In three seasons with the 49ers, he caught just 33 passes for 384 yards and a score. However, he averaged nearly 12 yards per punt return and over 23 yards per kick return while scoring three times.

GINN IN CAROLINA

Ginn signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent in 2013, where he remained for one season before joining the Arizona Cardinals. After just one year with the Cardinals, he re-signed with Carolina in 2015 and was a vital part of a Panthers team that advanced to Super Bowl 50.

During three years with the Panthers, Ginn had 134 receptions for 2,047 yards and 19 touchdowns. He left Carolina after the 2016 season, signing a contract with division rival New Orleans.

GINN WITH THE SAINTS

Ginn caught 53 passes for 787 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2017 with the Saints. They were the third-most receptions of his career and the second-highest receiving yardage.

In three seasons with New Orleans, Ginn hauled in 100 receptions for 1,417 yards and 8 touchdowns. He added 19 receptions for 307 yards and a score in five postseason contests with New Orleans.

Ginn played with the Chicago Bears in 2020, catching just three passes in six games.

Ted Ginn Jr. may not have been the superstar that many projected to go along with his top-10 draft selection. He was a productive role player and game-breaking threat for nine different playoff teams over his 14-year career.

