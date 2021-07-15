Mercedes-Benz Signage Removed from Superdome: Report

The Mercedes-Benz naming rights has concluded on July 15, 2021 and its signage removed from the Superdome.

The historic arena was first known as the Louisiana Superdome for many years until Mercedes-Benz acquired its 10-year deal for naming rights in 2011.

What's next for the golden structure that has graced the New Orleans landscape and where many extraordinary sports events, concerts, and conventions have taken place?

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view for the playing of the national anthem with the Green Bay Packers sideline empty prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit Derick E. Hingle

NEW SUPERDOME NAMING RIGHTS

A report per WDSU mentions, "Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is in negotiations with the New Orleans Saints to become the naming rights sponsor of the Superdome."

The New Orleans Saints and Caesars Entertainment naming rights contract is said to be 20 years at $10M per year, which equals $200M, per the Athletic.

A statement regarding the Mercedes-Benz signage's removal came from New Orleans Saints Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel.

"Contractually, our partnership with Mercedes-Benz officially ends today, July 15, 2021. They have been an excellent global partner not only for the Superdome and the New Orleans Saints but also for the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana for the last ten year.

We could not be more proud of our relationship with Mercedes-Benz. In fact, Mercedes-Benz and The New Orleans Saints will continue to be proud partners moving forward," Bensel said.

SUPERDOME RENOVATIONS UPDATE

John Hendrix reported that the "second phase of the project involves 12 new field-level suites, which can house up to 24 fans. There will also be new viewing decks with standing room only at two levels in each of the four corners of the Superdome.

Both the team and Superdome officials agreed that the renovations are necessary to modernize the facility as a competitive venue for the next 15-20 years. The $450-million renovation project was originally approved back in November 2019."

SAINTS TRAINING CAMP AND IMPORTANT DATES

Training camp for the New Orleans Saints will open on July 27.

Important Dates for Saints Fans:

July 27: Saints veterans report to training camp. 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) report, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.

July 30: Open Saints Practice Session 1 (9:30 AM - 12 PM)

August 14: Preseason Game 1, Saints at Ravens (6 PM, FOX/Gray Comm).

August 28: Preseason Game 3, Cardinals at Saints (7 p.m., FOX/Gray Comm)

August 31: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.

September 12: Packers vs. Saints at 3:25 PM CT (FOX, America's Game of the Week)

