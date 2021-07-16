Saints May Be Without David Onyemata for Some Time in 2021

Sports Illustrated home
David Onyemata Reveals Testing Positive for Banned Substance

Defensive tackle David Onyemata is facing a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season after testing positive for a banned susbstance.
It appears that the Saints will be without their top defensive tackle for some time in 2021. According to his personal Instagram account, David Onyemata has revealed that he's tested positive for a banned substance and will be facing a suspension.

In his post, this is what Onyemata said:

I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season. While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body. As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL. 

The Saints are not deep at defensive tackle after losing Sheldon Rankins to free agency and trading away Malcom Brown. They are banking on some big leaps from Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach. This figures to be a huge blow to their defense, and the suspension has not been formally announced. He already served a one-game suspension in 2019 for having marijuana in his home.

New Orleans does have some free agent cash to spend, and we talked about Geno Atkins being a good insurance policy. This may force the Saints hand to do some searching.

