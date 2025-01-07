Saints News Network

Breaking News: Jets Seek Interview with Saints' Coach Darren Rizzi

Coaching news is heating up as Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi is also being targeted by the New York Jets for an interview.

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints head coach Darren Rizzi looks on against the Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints head coach Darren Rizzi looks on against the Green Bay Packers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
On Tuesday afternoon, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that the New York Jets have requested permission to interview New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi. The interview will be for their head coaching vacancy.

Rizzi, 54, took over as New Orleans head coach when the team fired Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start. He has been with the team since 2019, serving as special teams coordinator for one of the best units in the NFL.

The Saints went 3-5 after Rizzi took over head coaching duties. They won their first two outings after the coaching change before dropping four of their last five, including four straight to end the year.

New Orleans finished this season with a 5-12 record. They missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and own the ninth overall selection in the first round of this spring's NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi reacts on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi reacts on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Rizzi is one of six candidates so far who are either scheduled or expected to interview for the New Orleans opening.

The Saints other confirmed candidates are Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is also expected to interview with the Saints among several other teams. There has also been rumored interest from the Saints in Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, but nothing is yet scheduled.

The Jets also finished 5-12 this season. New York fired head coach Robert Saleh after starting 2-3. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich guided the team to a 3-9 finish, but the Jets lost six of their last eight contests.

So far, New York has scheduled or requested interviews with 11 coaching candidates. The Jets are also conducting interviews for the vacant General Manager spot, an opening created when the team fired GM Joe Douglas after Week 11.

Bob Rose
