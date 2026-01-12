Saints Need To Consider 25-Year-Old Packers WR In Free Agency

There are going to be options out there for the taking this offseason for the New Orleans Saints in free agency this winter.

For the Saints, there's plenty of optimism around this offseason and a lot of work to do. It's easy to get excited when a rookie quarterback looks like a potential star, as Tyler Shough did. The Saints did go 6-11 overall, though. They went 5-4 with Shough under center. There's room for growth. For the Saints, a successful offseason would look like retaining longtime veterans (Cam Jordan, Taysom Hill, and Demario Davis), at least one high-end receiver, another depth running back, at least one offensive lineman -- preferably a guard -- and potentially a cornerback. You can never go wrong with pass-rushing depth, but the Saints showed in 2025 that what they had was working.

When it comes specifically to receiver, one option the team should consider this offseason is Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers. Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net made the case for Doubs as a "top option" for New Orleans.

The Saints need another weapon on offense

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Should Doubs become available, he should be a top option for New Orleans in free agency, should they decide to pursue one on the market," Jackson wrote. "Doubs was listed among free agents that would be a fit for New Orleans. He isn’t a bigger wideout, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 204 pounds, but he plays big and has reliable hands.

"He charted a 5.2 percent drop rate in 2025, one of the lowest among qualifying receivers, per Pro Football Focus. He also reeled in 55 receptions for 724 receiving yards and six touchdown catches during the regular season. Having three strong wideouts would be a game-changing benefit for New Orleans."

This is the exact type of move the Saints should be considering when it comes to the receiver room. Chris Olave is a clear-cut star. Devaughn Vele showed that he can help to carry the load after Rashid Shaheed was traded. Doubs is 25 years old and had 724 yards in 2025. Olave is 25 years old and Vele is 28 years old. If the Saints could add a guy like Doubs into the mix, he would fit this team's young core while also boasting big-time upside.

Doubs hauled in 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played. That's the exact type of production that could take this team over the top. If the Saints could have a three-headed receiving attack led by Olave, Vele, and Doubs plus Juwan Johnson and Alvin Kamara and maybe another option at running back, that would be enough to win some games in the division.

