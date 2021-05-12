NFL Schedule Release: Saints to Host Bills on Thanksgiving

Sports Illustrated home
Saints to Host Bills on Thanksgiving

Gobble, Gobble! The Saints will be back to playing pigskin on Thanksgiving in 2021, hosting the Buffalo Bills.
After a one-year absence, the Saints are coming back to Thanksgiving. According to an earlier report, which was confirmed independently, New Orleans will host the Buffalo Bills in the evening game on Turkey Day (Nov. 25), which falls in Week 12 of the NFL season. Last year, the Saints hosted the Vikings on Christmas Day, which was an extremely memorable one for Alvin Kamara and company.

This would mark the fourth appearance for New Orleans on Thanksgiving, and they have a perfect 3-0 record with victories over the Cowboys (2010) and Falcons (2018 and 2019). Be sure to recollect those moments here. It'll be interesting to see if Drew Brees joins the NBC broadcast team for that night.

We've also learned that the Saints will host the Cowboys the following week on Thursday Night Football (Dec. 2). Be sure to keep up with our schedule release tracker, as leaks will happen all throughout the day until the official one drops around 6:45 p.m. CT.

Given the earlier news of the Packers being America's Game of the Week on FOX for Week 1, the Saints are certainly getting some nice spotlights for a team who is entering life without Brees in 2021.

