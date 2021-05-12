Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Search

NFL Schedule Release Tracker: Saints Rumors and Reactions

Wednesday will be filled with tons of NFL schedule leaks, and we keep track of the Saints ones through our 2021 tracker.
Author:
Publish date:

The release of the NFL schedule gets drawn out all day, and the reality is that teams get access to things usually the day before. This year, the league did things a little different and had the entire Week 1 schedule announced on Wednesday morning through various outlets. It has the Saints facing off against the Packers on Sunday afternoon in FOX's Game of the Week.

We've put together a schedule tracker, so follow along here for updates throughout the day.

2021 New Orleans Saints Schedule Tracker

  • Week 1 (Sep. 12): Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX | story
    Aaron Rodgers vs. Jameis Winston? Or will it be Jordan Love? Or will it be some mystery quarterback for the Packers? Let's hope this game has a packed out Superdome in attendance.
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17:  
  • Week 18

The full schedule is expected to drop as early as 6:45 p.m. CT. As reminder, the full list of opponents for the Saints look like this:

  • Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Bills, Dolphins
  • Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Redskins, Eagles, Patriots, Jets, Titans

Schedule Release 2021
News

NFL Schedule Release Tracker: Saints Rumors and Reactions

USATSI_14993824_168388561_lowres
News

Saints will host Packers in 2021 Season Opener, per report

P Turner
News

Saints Transactions Report 2021: May 6 - May 11

Tebow before Taysom
Editorial / Opinion

Sean Payton wanted Tebow with the Saints, before Hill

Saints QB Jameis Winston vs. 49ers
News

Saints Post-Draft Quarterbacks 2021

USATSI_11096150_168389760_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Predicting the 2021 Saints Schedule

New Orleans Saints Helmets
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Offseason: What's Next for the Saints?

QB Aaron Rodgers over the Jacksonville Jaguars
Editorial / Opinion

Could Aaron Rodgers Join the Saints?