NFL Schedule Release Tracker: Saints Rumors and Reactions

Wednesday will be filled with tons of NFL schedule leaks, and we keep track of the Saints ones through our 2021 tracker.

The release of the NFL schedule gets drawn out all day, and the reality is that teams get access to things usually the day before. This year, the league did things a little different and had the entire Week 1 schedule announced on Wednesday morning through various outlets. It has the Saints facing off against the Packers on Sunday afternoon in FOX's Game of the Week.

We've put together a schedule tracker, so follow along here for updates throughout the day.

2021 New Orleans Saints Schedule Tracker

Week 1 (Sep. 12) : Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX | story

Aaron Rodgers vs. Jameis Winston? Or will it be Jordan Love? Or will it be some mystery quarterback for the Packers? Let's hope this game has a packed out Superdome in attendance.

The full schedule is expected to drop as early as 6:45 p.m. CT. As reminder, the full list of opponents for the Saints look like this: