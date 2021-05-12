Saints will host Packers in 2021 Season Opener, per report

New Orleans will play host to the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 Season Opener, per a report.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, according to Saints reporter Jeff Duncan. The game is set to kick off on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 PM CST and Fox Sports will broadcast the contest as its 'Game of the Week.'

New Orleans is coming off a 12-4 record in 2020, including their fourth straight NFC South championship.

The Packers are coming off a 13-3 finish, having won consecutive NFC North titles.

The teams met last season in a Sunday night matchup in Week 3 at New Orleans. Green Bay won, 37-30.

New Orleans and Green Bay have met 26 times, with the Packers holding a 17-9 advantage in the series. Green Bay also holds a 7-6 record against New Orleans.

The Saints are 4-3 against the Packers since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, including a 2-1 mark against them in New Orleans.

New Orleans has a 7-8 record in season-opening games under Payton. They have won the last two openers, both at home.

The Saints will begin the season with another starter at quarterback other than Drew Brees for the first time since 2006.

Aaron Rodgers is involved in a public dispute with the Packers organization. At the moment, the Packers still plan to have Rodgers with the team for the season opener in New Orleans.

NFL experts still project New Orleans as one of the league's top contenders.

The 2021 NFL Schedule is set for official release at 7 PM CST on the NFL Network.

