Saints will host Packers in 2021 Season Opener, per report

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Search

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers in Week 1, per report

New Orleans will play host to the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 Season Opener, per a report.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, according to Saints reporter Jeff Duncan.  The game is set to kick off on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 PM CST and Fox Sports will broadcast the contest as its 'Game of the Week.'

New Orleans is coming off a 12-4 record in 2020, including their fourth straight NFC South championship. 

The Packers are coming off a 13-3 finish, having won consecutive NFC North titles. 

The teams met last season in a Sunday night matchup in Week 3 at New Orleans. Green Bay won, 37-30.

New Orleans and Green Bay have met 26 times, with the Packers holding a 17-9 advantage in the series. Green Bay also holds a 7-6 record against New Orleans. 

The Saints are 4-3 against the Packers since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006, including a 2-1 mark against them in New Orleans.

New Orleans has a 7-8 record in season-opening games under Payton. They have won the last two openers, both at home. 

What happens next for the Saints? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Saints will begin the season with another starter at quarterback other than Drew Brees for the first time since 2006.  

Aaron Rodgers is involved in a public dispute with the Packers organization.  At the moment, the Packers still plan to have Rodgers with the team for the season opener in New Orleans.

NFL experts still project New Orleans as one of the league's top contenders.

The 2021 NFL Schedule is set for official release at 7 PM CST on the NFL Network.

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​

USATSI_14993824_168388561_lowres
News

Saints will host Packers in 2021 Season Opener, per report

P Turner
News

Saints Transactions Report 2021: May 6 - May 11

Tebow before Taysom
Editorial / Opinion

Sean Payton wanted Tebow with the Saints, before Hill

Saints QB Jameis Winston vs. 49ers
News

Saints Post-Draft Quarterbacks 2021

USATSI_11096150_168389760_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Predicting the 2021 Saints Schedule

New Orleans Saints Helmets
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Offseason: What's Next for the Saints?

QB Aaron Rodgers over the Jacksonville Jaguars
Editorial / Opinion

Could Aaron Rodgers Join the Saints?

PrimetimeGames
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Primetime Games Prediction for 2021