NFL Week 6 Injury Report: Which Saints Players Are Trending In What Direction?
The first injury report was a walk-thru for the Saints, so here's a little more accurate look at where the team is at with injuries.
We have a better idea of where the Saints are at in the health department after looking at Thursday's injury report. New Orleans enters Sunday desperately needing to find a way to win against the Buccaneers, and that'll be much easier said than done with all that they're dealing with. Here's how things looked for the black and gold, and you can check out the practice report here.
Week 6 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Lucas Patrick (chest)
- Will Harris (hamstring)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
LIMITED
- Payton Turner (knee)
- Alvin Kamara (hip/hand)
- Rashid Shaheed (hip)
FULL
- Willie Gay Jr. (hand)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
The Saints had several upgrades from their estimated report, with Willie Gay Jr. being a noticeable name to practice in full. Rashid Shaheed told us in the locker room that he'll be alright and expects to play on Sunday, as does Alvin Kamara. We'll get one more report with game designations on Friday.
