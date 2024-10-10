Saints News Network

NFL Week 6 Injury Report: Which Saints Players Are Trending In What Direction?

The first injury report was a walk-thru for the Saints, so here's a little more accurate look at where the team is at with injuries.

John Hendrix

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
We have a better idea of where the Saints are at in the health department after looking at Thursday's injury report. New Orleans enters Sunday desperately needing to find a way to win against the Buccaneers, and that'll be much easier said than done with all that they're dealing with. Here's how things looked for the black and gold, and you can check out the practice report here.

Week 6 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Alvin Kamara was one of several Saints to get upgraded
DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Will Harris (hamstring)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)

LIMITED

  • Payton Turner (knee)
  • Alvin Kamara (hip/hand)
  • Rashid Shaheed (hip)

FULL

  • Willie Gay Jr. (hand)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)

The Saints had several upgrades from their estimated report, with Willie Gay Jr. being a noticeable name to practice in full. Rashid Shaheed told us in the locker room that he'll be alright and expects to play on Sunday, as does Alvin Kamara. We'll get one more report with game designations on Friday.

John Hendrix
