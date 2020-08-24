SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame Day
Search

Saints' Payton: Practice becomes preseason for Rookies

BtBoylan

"This whole group [UDFAs] are coming in at a little bit of a disadvantage [this season]."  Sean Payton

2020 has been a year of unknowns for millions of people worldwide. That remains the case for the New Orleans Saints 11 UDFAs and the four rookies of the 2020 draft class. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rookies and UDFAs were without an offseason program and preseason. Consequently, talent evaluation has become very difficult for the Saints coaching staff. For a team that has valued and integrated UDFAs into team success as much as New Orleans has over the last decade, this evaluation process becomes even more critical.  Saints' head coach touched on the uphill battle for this year's UDFA class at Friday's media press conference when SNN beat reporter Kyle T. Mosley asked him about the progress of WR Marquez Callaway.

The New Orleans Saints signed 11 UDFAs following the 2020 NFL Draft:

  • Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee 
  • Calvin Throckmorton, OT, Oregon 
  • Jordan Steckler, OL, Northern Illinois 
  • Darrin Paulo, OT, Utah 
  • Malcolm Roach, DT, Texas 
  • Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame
  • Keith Washington, DB, WVU 
  • Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State 
  • Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon 
  • Gus Cumberlander, DL, Oregon (Released)
  • Tino Ellis, DB, Maryland (Released/Injury settlement)

SNN's Bob Rose selected Six UDFAs to Watch back in July and highlighted the same disadvantages Coach Payton spoke on Friday.

"The lack of offseason activities has put new free agents and incoming rookies at a significant disadvantage with their new teams. It has created an even larger obstacle for late-round draft picks and undrafted rookies, who statistically face an uphill battle to make NFL rosters under normal circumstances."  Bob Rose

The Saints struck gold with two UDFA just a year ago with DT Shy Tuttle and All-Pro return man Deonte Harris. However, the 2019 pair of UDFAs are just the latest installment of a long line of successful UDFAs under Sean Payton. In the most uncertain and abnormal NFL season in league history, the Saints have to look that much harder to strike a diamond in the rough.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints are preparing for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

New Orleans Saints are planning as an organization for the tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to reach the Louisiana coastline.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Training Camp Transactions, Tryouts, and Transcripts from Week 4

New Orleans Saints transactions reported to the NFL and media call highlights in Week 4 of training camp from August 17, 2020, to August 23, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sheldon Rankins ready to roll and 'play ball'

Saints' Sheldon Rankins has looked good early on in training camp, and is trying to get back to being disruptive and playing great football.

John Hendrix

Saints RB Coach: Alvin Kamara is "Clearly back to 100%" for 2020

Alvin Kamara is "clearly back to 100 percent" according to Saints RB Coach Joel Thomas.

BtBoylan

by

Dr.C

Taysom Hill, wife Emily welcome newborn on Saturday

The Saints have been without Taysom Hill for a couple of practices, but it's for a good reason. He and his wife Emily announced the arrival of Beau Nixon Hill on Saturday.

John Hendrix

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2020: Bell, Thomas, Porter

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: less than 24 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Payton: Tre'Quan Smith "is tough, in shape, and important"

Saints HC Sean Payton spoke on Tre'Quan Smith's third NFL training camp to the media Friday.

BtBoylan

5 things we've already learned from Saints training camp

We're several Saints training camp sessions in, and we have a few takeaways from them.

John Hendrix

Bennie Fowler: 'One Shot' to seize role with Saints

Saints WR Bennie Fowler had Drew Brees to 'vouch' for him coming to New Orleans. It's Fowler seizing the moment for his 'one shot' to make the team.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Fantasy Football: Drew Brees in 2020

QB Drew Brees remains a Top QB in 2020 fantasy football leagues.

BtBoylan