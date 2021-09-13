September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

REPORT: Saints and Marshon Lattimore Agree to Record Extension

Saints Pro-Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $100M, per report
Author:
Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Marshon Lattimore have agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $100M with $68.3M guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

Lattimore, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the latest member of the New Orleans Saints' stellar 2017 NFL Draft Class to earn a massive second NFL contract. He follows in the footsteps of Saints running back Alvin Kamara who signed $75M extension prior to the team's 2020 season opener and defensive end Trey Hendrickson who signed $60M contract with the Bengals this summer.

The Ohio State product has appeared in 58 games for the New Orleans Saints since 2017, starting all of them. Lattimore has tallied 230 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 5 forced fumbles in the regular season. The former AP Defensive Player of the Year also tallied 2 postseason interceptions, both in 2018.

The New Orleans Saints number one cornerback's new contract includes the largest full guarantee at signing for any CB in NFL history. 

The Saints News Network will provide more on this breaking story as it develops.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Packers-Saints Coverage From the Week

(COPY) (COPY) Free Agent Template (4)
News

REPORT: Marshon Lattimore Agrees to Record Extension

Jameis Shines in New Era in Nola
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints Rout Packers in Impressive Week 1 Showing

USATSI_16741770_168389760_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-Packers Halftime Report in Week 1

Saints Injury Report 2021 (3)
Game Day

Week 1: Saints Inactives List Against Packers

Demario Davis Sacks Aaron Rodgers
Editorial / Opinion

2021 Saints Have the "Toughness" to Overcome the Odds, 2005 Team Couldn't

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (33)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Saints Football is Finally Here in the Who Dat Nation!

(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (3)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside the Game: Saints Pass Defense vs Packers Passing Game

Pre-Game Report (1)
Game Day

Week 1 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow