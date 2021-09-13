REPORT: Marshon Lattimore Agrees to Record Extension

Saints Pro-Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $100M, per report

The New Orleans Saints and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Marshon Lattimore have agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $100M with $68.3M guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Lattimore, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the latest member of the New Orleans Saints' stellar 2017 NFL Draft Class to earn a massive second NFL contract. He follows in the footsteps of Saints running back Alvin Kamara who signed $75M extension prior to the team's 2020 season opener and defensive end Trey Hendrickson who signed $60M contract with the Bengals this summer.

The Ohio State product has appeared in 58 games for the New Orleans Saints since 2017, starting all of them. Lattimore has tallied 230 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 5 forced fumbles in the regular season. The former AP Defensive Player of the Year also tallied 2 postseason interceptions, both in 2018.

The New Orleans Saints number one cornerback's new contract includes the largest full guarantee at signing for any CB in NFL history.

The Saints News Network will provide more on this breaking story as it develops.

