Report: Saints Open to Trading Alvin Kamara

BtBoylan

"Where is Alvin Kamara?" was the question Saints fans were asking themselves yesterday after the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year tallied three consecutive unexcused absences from training camp. 

"Where will Kamara play in 2020?" may be the newest question on the minds of Who Dat Nation as the Saints are reportedly open to trading the star RB, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The report comes just a day after Kamara's absence from camp was reported to be contract related. In early August Kamara told media he "was not worried" about his contract and his main focus was on getting ready for the Saints Week 1 matchup against Tampa Bay. 

"Me and my agent talked briefly about it and I said, don't tell me anything about a contract until it's like something where it's happening of if it's something that I need to know, other than that, like if I was my own agent then I'd have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I'm not. I don't talk upstairs about contracts, I don't talk to coaches about contracts. I'm just here to do my job. I'm healthy. I'm back with my teammates. We're working towards getting ready for Tampa."

- Saints RB Alvin Kamara on his contract in August

Kamara heads into a contract year in 2020 is due just over $2M in the final year of his contract with the Saints. It looks as if the tables have turned since early August as Kamara looks for a size-able extension to the likes of Christian McCaffrey (4 years, $64M) and Derrick Henry (4 years, $50M). 

New Orleans is cap-stricken for extensions as the 2017 draft class (Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramcyzk, Alvin Kamara) and defensive captain Demario Davis are all due new contracts over the next two years. The ball is in Kamara's court following the reports and while everyone has a price in trade talks, it would be shocking to see the Saints part with Kamara prior to the 2020 season.

The New Orleans Saints open the 2020 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th. The game will be played with no fans in attendance.

Where is Alvin Kamara?

The Alvin Kamara Dilemma 

Kamara and his agent expressed neither have asked the team for a trade.

