SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Where is Alvin Kamara?

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been missing from training camp for the past few days, and it is believed to be contract related according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At the end of January, Kamara said that there 'might be something going on' with his contract, but nothing ever transpired. In early August, Kamara was asked about his situation and said that he wasn't worried or concerned about a contract right now, leaving it up to the Saints and his agent. He also revealed that he played through a MCL injury sustained in Week 6's road game against the Jaguars.

In that interview, Kamara said, "Me and my agent talked briefly about it and I said, don't tell me anything about a contract until it's like something where it's happening of if it's something that I need to know, other than that, like if I was my own agent then I'd have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I'm not. I don't talk upstairs about contracts, I don't talk to coaches about contracts. I'm just here to do my job. I'm healthy. I'm back with my teammates. We're working towards getting ready for Tampa."

What's the latest from Saints Training Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter, "The Second Line", and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox daily!

When asked on Monday if Kamara's absence was injury related, Sean Payton said that he didn't want to get into it at this time. The Saints front office did a good job handling the Michael Thomas situation last season, but with the uncertainty facing next season's salary cap, it complicates things. While it's not impossible, the details are what is what to watch here, as the annual average value is likely the biggest part of the equation to solve for.

As we looked at in early July, Kamara certainly has the resume to get paid. We just don't know how much, but more guaranteed money could go a long way.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Saints offensive line changes point to Kamara staying in New Orleans?

Saints offensive line changes could point to New Orleans extending the contract of their three-time Pro Bowl running back, Alvin Kamara.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Agull34

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: A Return Specialist, Draft Bust, and NFL Record-Setter

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff with less than 15 Days until the New Orleans Saints 1st regular season game.

BtBoylan

Overshadowed Talent Bolsters the Saints Depth and Fuels Their Championship Pursuit

Four players who could star for several other teams that selflessly take a lesser role to make New Orleans a championship contender.

Bob Rose

Unlikely Saints will claim Leonard Fournette - RIGHT?

The New Orleans Saints have been linked to Leonard Fournette since Jacksonville had him on the market for a trade. Do not expect the Saints to claim Fournette off of the waiver wire.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Bold Predictions for the Saints 2020 Season

Saints News Network shares three bold predictions ahead of the New Orleans Saints 2020 Season.

BtBoylan

Saints & Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for coronavirus

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, 73, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dr.C

by

Agull34

Saints Defensive Players with the Most to Prove in 2020

New Orleans has built a potentially dominant defense, but the entire unit must come up bigger in crucial games. Here are four Saints defensive players who will be under the hottest spotlight this season.

Bob Rose

Saints Add Defensive Line Depth

New Orleans adds DE Anthony Lanier after losing Jalen Dalton to injury.

Bob Rose

What the Saints did and said about Jacob Blake

Here's what the Saints did and said on Thursday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

John Hendrix

by

FootballMom

The Superdome is ready for Saints Scrimmage

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is ready for the New Orleans Saints to hold their scrimmage game on Saturday.

Dr.C