The Alvin Kamara Dilemma

The New Orleans Saints have a dilemma. The 2017 Draft Class. It's full of talented players and key contributors; but, can they afford to pay them after 2021?

The remaining Saints 2017 draft class members of CB Marshon Lattimore, T Ryan Ramczyk, S Marcus Williams, RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone, and DE Trey Hendrickson have defined roles on the team. Both first-round picks, Lattimore and Ramczyk, will become unrestricted free agents in 2022. If Kamara demands a new contract extension this season, it could have a negative ripple effect within the New Orleans Saints organization in terms of future cap space. New Orleans has been creative with the current cap space ($3,518,011) and signed QB Drew Brees, WR Emmanuel Sanders, G Andrus Peat, S Malcolm Jenkins, and several other unrestricted free-agents in the offseason.

There will be contract challenges and cap situations for the team in 2021 and 2022 with the current personnel. Signing Kamara, Lattimore, and Ramczyk will be complicated, and still need to consider Williams, Anzalone, and Hendrickson. If the Saints can re-sign Alvin Kamara to a contract extension, this will be classified as one of the shrewdest accounting maneuvers of the Mickey Loomis era.

Feb 9, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara watches a game between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

GM Mickey Loomis and VP of Football Administration Khai Hartley will have to decide who should they pay or you allow to leave in 2021? In the past several years, Loomis and Hartley have created cap friendly packages for players and the team, but next season will be a challenge. Each of the players mentioned are key contributors. Huge contract (s) proposals can disrupt the team’s on-field continuity and organization’s 2021 cap space. Navigating through these issues will be the front-office’s challenge.

The major challenge is how to keep Kamara and keep him happy. Christian McCaffrey’s contract is an issue for the Saints, but not Kamara. Alvin Kamara has factored as a critical player in Saints’ recent success since his arrival in 2017. I consider the 2017 AP Rookie of the Year as the file’ in the Saints winning gumbo. Kamara’s production directly correlates with the team’s increase in the offensive production and balance while in the team’s lineup. Unfortunately for Kamara is the same can be said of Ryan Ramczyk. Also, you cannot forget defensive leader and All-Pro LB Demario Davis' contract is up for renewal next spring. So, who's more important in the grand scheme of the things for New Orleans?

NFL experts consider the Saints offensive line as one of the league’s best. Ramczyk is gaining a reputation for being a dominate right tackle. In 2018 and 2019, Pro Football Focus honored him as the Best Run Blocker in the NFL. Sean Payton favors stability along the offensive line. Andrus Peat's 5-yr, $57.5M deal to re-sign with New Orleans is a sign for Kamara's camp to understand the team's direction and philosophy. Most of their larger contracts have been for offensive and defensive lineman, besides the contracts extended to Drew Brees and Michael Thomas. Kamara faces a major hurdle for a lucrative contract extension.

...Kamara joins McCaffrey and Todd Gurley as the only three running backs with 1,500 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards between the tackles over the last three years. Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

ARGUMENT FOR KAMARA

The three top productive running backs from the 2017 NFL Draft, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, and Dalvin Cook, have similar skills, yet are used differently by their respective teams. Kamara battled through a leg injury which impacted his overall production in 2019. Kamara is an elite player. PFF analyzed Kamara and gave him grades/rankings of a 90.5 (5th) overall, 84.8 (12th) rushing, 91.6 (3rd) receiving, and 26.6% 1D/TD rating for the qualifying 50 running backs over the last 3 regular seasons. Kamara was the Saints second leading receiver to Michael Thomas with 81 receptions. He can be a complete running back.

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2017 - TOP 3 RUNNING BACKS PRODUCTION

PLAYER RUSHES YARDS TD YARDS/GAME RECEPTIONS YARDS TD YARDS/GAME TOTAL YARDS ALVIN KAMARA 485 2408 27 53.5 243 2068 10 46.0 4476 CHRISTIAN MCCAFFERY 623 2920 24 60.8 303 2523 15 52.6 5443 DALVIN COOK 457 2104 17 72.6 104 914 2 31.5 3018

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) goes over Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DURABILITY

A question of durability has been an underlying concern for Kamara. When the Saints allowed Mark Ingram to leave for the Ravens in 2018, there was some rumblings about Kamara’s size and physique and if he can take the pounding. Alvin Kamara is a physically gifted football player. His elite traits are lower body strength, elusiveness, and balance. Kamara has been very successful running between the tackles. However, could he handle a full-time role in the Saints backfield for 16 games without sharing the football less than 70% of the time? 2019 was a minor ding to his argument. The Saints could cite his leg injury as a reason against offering a deal close to Christian McCaffrey’s. It would not be in the team’s best interest, but it also complicates the negotiation tactics for both sides.

THE SCENARIOS

Several scenarios for Kamara and Saints are in play:

Contract Extension - A contract proposal in the neighborhood of a 3-year deal between $30M to $40M could be a viable option for both the Saints and Kamara. Pre-Draft Trade - New Orleans could seek a pre-draft trade to get value pick for Kamara while he's still under the rookie contract. Keep in mind, if the coronavirus pandemic continues within the next several months, the NFL and its affiliates may not resume normal business activities in 2020. Hence, the Saints will be without Kamara and he becomes an unrestricted free-agent in 2021. Franchise Tag - It has been rarely used by the Saints, but this could be an unique circumstance. Free Agency - New Orleans has allowed players to seek better terms with other teams in the past. Point in case, Kamara's former backfield mate and friend Mark Ingram. It is not highly unlikely for the Saints to stand firm and wait out the 2020 season before moving towards contract negotiations. Holdout - Kamara could decide to holdout and forgo reporting to any team sponsored training camps, rehabilitation sessions, meetings, and OTAs. This move could infuriate the Saints front-office and coaching staff. Yet, it protects Kamara in case a reportable injury occurs under a team sponsored practice or training session. Cut - New Orleans is within the team's rights to dismiss Kamara if he violates the NFL's personal conduct code. Kamara has been a model citizen and player during his tenure with the Saints. The likelihood of this occurring is very slim to none.

The New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara can take a page from the Carolina Panthers and immediately settle any differences ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. This will prevent a contentious and messy situation from happening with both factions. If you understand the New Orleans Saints front-office brass, a Kamara-Saints extension would be a surprise considering the huge paydays in store for the other 2017 draft class members.