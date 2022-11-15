Saints Release 2 From Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have released running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad, according to reports.

Howard, 28, was a fifth-round selection of the Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Chicago, rushing for a total of 3,370 yards with 25 touchdowns. He'd play the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 958 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Howard was added to the Saints practice squad earlier this season. He was activated to the active roster for the last two games because of a knee injury to RB Mark Ingram. Howard played just three offensive snaps for New Orleans, getting one carry for one yard.

The 27-year-old Gore spent his first two years on the practice squads of the Chargers and Redskins before being signed by the Chiefs in 2021. He'd rush for 251 yards, scoring twice, in 11 games with Kansas City before being released this preseason. Gore did not appear in a game for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints Jordan Howard (28) gets wrapped up for a tackle in the backfield by Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt (90).

New Orleans ranks 15th in the league with an average of 120.7 yards per game on the ground. Alvin Kamara leads the team with 469 yards rushing. Taysom Hill is second with 344 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. Ingram, the Saints all-time leader in rushing yards, has 196 yards and a touchdown in eight games of action in 2022.

The 32-year-old Ingram was injured early in a week eight win over the Raiders and has not played since. New Orleans also has running backs Kamara, Dwayne Washington, and FB Adam Prentice on their active roster and currently no backs on their practice squad.

