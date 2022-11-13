Dennis Allen Brushed Aside 'QB Change' Questions

The New Orleans Saints (3-7) season is on the brink of collapse after a 20-10 drubbing by Pittsburgh.

Allen addressed the lack of offensive production, ten penalties, and the team's need for better coaching and performance.

"I think we got to coach better and play better. I just think we have to be better of areas," Allen said.

He admitted that the team has offensively digressed. "Certainly, I think these last couple of weeks, we've probably taken a little bit of a step back in terms of production."

The team accounted for 10 first downs compared to the Steelers' 28. New Orleans could not maintain drives with an abysmal third-down efficiency of 3 of 12 (25%) and 0 for 1 (0%) on fourth-down attempts. Pete Carmichael's offense totaled 186 yards, with the rushing phase amassing a measly 29 yards.

New Orleans is second to the Seattle Seahawks as the NFL team leaders in penalties for 2022. Should you add the ten infractions today, the Saints would be close to eclipsing the Seahawks, who lost to the Bucs in Munich.

Allen refused to address the quarterback situation with reporters even though Dalton is 2-5 as the starter. He quickly remarked, "I'm not going to get into that right now." Keep in mind, the signal-caller threw for 17/27 attempts, 174 yards, 1 touchdown, and two interceptions. Other than the drive at the end of the second quarter, he was out of sync with his receivers, and the offensive line struggled.

Although Dennis Allen mentioned how the team "struggled to get much more rhythm offensively," but didn't give more insight into the problem in Pittsburgh other than the rushing attack. "I think it all started with our inability to be able to run the football. I don't think they [Pittsburgh] did anything in particular.

Rookie Alontae Taylor and second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo were hit with penalties to extend drives.

"Some of the fouls are aggressive. I didn't specifically go over to each one of them and have a discussion about the fouls. We'll get it corrected," Allen noted.

At this point of the season, injuries affect a team's game plans and personnel strategies. However, Allen didn't want to use injuries as an excuse. "We got to find a way to get the guys out there that we have on the field in getting them to play to their best ability, and then they got to go out and execute."

The Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome for a noon kick-off on Sunday, Nov. 20.