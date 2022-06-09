Saints 90-man Mini-Camp Roster

With New Orleans mandatory mini-camp just six days away, here's a look at the Saints current roster.

Fresh off OTA sessions, the New Orleans Saints start mandatory mini-camp next Tuesday. It will be a three-day event with spectators allowed on the first two days.

NFL teams are permitted to carry a maximum 90-man roster into training camp. While there may be minor changes to the Saints roster between now and then, here are the team's players as they head into mini-camp with current numbers.

QUARTERBACK (3)

New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston (2) works on passing drills with Adam Prentice (46) during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston - 2

Andy Dalton - 5

Ian Book - 16

All eyes will be on Winston's recovery from major knee surgery and how he continues to develop in the offense. Dalton brings veteran stability as a backup, but must learn the system quickly. Book must prove he move the offense well enough to force the team to keep three quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK (7)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland (51). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara -41

Mark Ingram - 14

Dwayne Washington - 24

Devine Ozigbo - 28

Abram Smith - 33

Tony Jones Jr. - 34

Adam Prentice - 46 (FB)

Kamara and Ingram make up a formidable 1-2 tandem. Smith, Ozigbo, or Jones must step up to show they can be productive backs if Kamara gets suspended. Washington is a special teams ace, but doesn't add much offensively. Expect Taysom Hill, now listed at tight end, to take reps out of the backfield.

WIDE RECEIVER (12)

New Orleans Saints Chris Olave (12) during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Michael Thomas - 13

Jarvis Landry - 80

Chris Olave - 12

Marquez Callaway - 1

Deonte Harty - 11

Tre'Quan Smith - 10

Easop Winston - 18

Kawaan Baker - 87

Dai'Jean Dixon - 84

Rashid Shaheed -89

Kevin White - 17

Kirk Merritt - 86

The Saints rarely keep six wideouts on their active roster, but may be forced to with the talent here. Thomas, the league's best route runner, returns after missing 2021 from ankle surgery. New Orleans added Olave's explosiveness and route precision with a first-round choice. They also brought in five-time Pro Bowler Landry.

Callaway, Harty, and Smith were the top three receivers last season. They'll now provide outstanding depth but wage a fierce battle for playing time, with one perhaps being the odd man out.

Winston or Shaheed are outside challengers to the explosive Harty for return duties. Other than that they seem likely practice squad candidates, along with Dixon and Baker.

TIGHT END (7)

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY

Adam Trautman - 82

Juwan Johnson - 83

Taysom Hill - 7

Nick Vannett - 81

Lucas Krull - 44

Kahale Warring - 86

J.P. Holtz - 88

Can the Saints get more production from one of the NFL's worst position groups in 2021? Hill bolsters the athleticism of the unit, but will continue to be used around the formation to take advantage of his versatility. Krull and Warring are athletic pass catchers who could grab a spot with improved blocking.

Trautman played slightly better at the end of the year and Johnson has a nice chemistry with Winston. However, the New Orleans passing game will revolve around its wideouts and Kamara.

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70), center Cohl Cabral (68) and offensive tackle Sage Doxtater (79) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramczyk - 71

Cesar Ruiz - 51

Erik McCoy - 78

Andrus Peat - 75

Trevor Penning - 70

James Hurst - 74

Calvin Throckmorton - 76

Landon Young - 67

Forrest Lamp - 77

Ethan Greenidge - 73

Khalique Washington - 63

Josh Andrews - 68

Lewis Kidd - 66

Jerald Hawkins - 63

Sage Doxtater - 79

Derek Schweiger - 64

An injury-ravaged group looks to bounce back to their dominant form in 2022. Ramczyk and McCoy are among the league's best at their positions. Peat is a three-time Pro Bowler and mauler in the running game. The highly regarded Penning was added with a first-round choice. If he develops slowly, the reliable Hurst will open the year at left tackle.

Ruiz was the team’s most disappointing player last season. If he struggles again, Hurst and Throckmorton are both starting quality guards. Young, Greenidge, and Lamp have the inside tracks for the final spots. They'll have to hold off a slew of linemen brought in after the draft.

DEFENSIVE END (6)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Cameron Jordan - 94

Marcus Davenport - 92

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 90

Payton Turner - 98

Carl Granderson - 96

Taco Charlton - 54

A talented, deep, and versatile edge is the key to the entire defense. Jordan is still one of the best in the game. Davenport looks poised to be the NFL's next defensive star. Kpassagnon and Granderson could start for many teams.

Turner flashed potential as a rookie, but injuries limited him to five games. Will he show why he was a 2021 first-round choice this year? Jordan, Davenport, Turner, and Kpassagnon were used inside in passing situations last year with success. That lack of versatility might leave Charlton, a former first-round pick, as the odd man out.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (8)

New Orleans Saints Jaleel Johnson (91), Taco Charlton (54) and Shy Tuttle (99) run drills during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

David Onyemata - 93

Shy Tuttle - 99

Kentavius Street - 69

Jaleel Johnson - 91

Albert Huggins - 95

Malcolm Roach - 97

Jordan Jackson - 59

Josh Black - 57

Onyemata is one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the league, even after a quiet season. Tuttle is terrific against the run, but must provide better pass rush. Street and Johnson were added this offseason to bolster depth.

Jackson, a rookie sixth-round pick, is an athletic project with traits similar to Onyemata. He could push Johnson, Huggins, or Roach for a roster spot.

LINEBACKER (9)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) battles Carolina Panthers guard John Miller (67). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Demario Davis - 56

Pete Werner - 20

Kaden Elliss - 55

D'Marco Jackson - 52

Eric Wilson - 58

Andrew Dowell - 50

Zack Baun - 53

Nephi Sewell - 45

Isaiah Pryor - 42

Davis is one of the NFL's best defensive players and is the key to the entire unit. Werner was a terrific complement as a rookie and will be asked to do more with Kwon Alexander gone.

Fifth-round pick Jackson is an athletic tackling machine who's strong in coverage. Heady veteran Wilson was also brought in. They'll challenge Elliss for the third linebacker job. The rest of the position will be determined by special teams contributions.

CORNERBACK (8)

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (17). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore - 23

Paulson Adebo - 29

Bradley Roby - 21

Alontae Taylor - 27

DaMarcus Fields - 39

Dylan Mabin - 37

Vincent Gray - 35

Jordan Miller - 36

Lattimore and Adebo are an outstanding duo capable of shutting down the league's best receivers. Roby is a former starter still capable of quality snaps. Taylor, a surprise second-round pick, is a physical corner with excellent athleticism.

The talent and versatility that the Saints have at safety could make an uphill climb for the other corners to earn a spot. Fields, Mabin, Gray, and Miller will have to make an impact on special teams and also shine on defensive reps.

SAFETY (9)

Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is tackled by Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - 22

Marcus Maye - 6

Tyrann Mathieu - 32

P.J. Williams - 26

J.T. Gray - 48

Justin Evans - 30

Smoke Monday - 38

Daniel Sorensen - 25

Bryce Thompson - 31

This group will have a vastly different look in 2022. Gone are starters Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins, replaced by athletic ball-hawks Maye and Mathieu.

Also back are versatile playmakers Gardner-Johnson and Williams. Communication and chemistry will be crucial issues to watch through practices and preseason.

There will be fierce competition for the last few roster spots in the secondary. Evans, a former second-round pick, is trying to rejuvenate his career after a series of serious injuries. Monday is an impressive rookie who surprisingly went undrafted. Sorensen is an experienced veteran who struggles in coverage but is strong near the line. They'll have to overtake Gray, one of the NFL's best special teams players.

SPECIALISTS (5)

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) punts against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Wil Lutz (K) - 3

Blake Gillikin (P) - 4

Zach Wood - 49 (LS)

Daniel Whelan - 19 (P)

John Parker Romo - 15 (K)

Wood is a steady long-snapper. Lutz is one of the game's top kickers, but is coming off a season-ending injury. Gillikin had a brilliant first year as punter. Barring injury or major surprise, Whelan and Parker Romo are just extra camp legs on an audition.

New Orleans owns one of the NFL's best kick coverage units, along with a feared returner in Harty. Many of the roster spots seem almost predetermined because of the amount of talent on the team. However, the back half of the roster is decided by special teams contributions. For those players, the battle for NFL jobs started in OTAs and will continue through mini-camp and preseason.

