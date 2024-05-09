Saints Have All But One Draft Pick Under Contract After Five More Signings
Only one rookie draft pick is not under contract going into the start of the Saints three-day rookie minicamp on Friday. New Orleans announced five more signings from their draft class, which included Spencer Rattler, Bub Means, Jaylan Ford, Khristian Boyd and Josiah Ezirim. They all get four-year contracts. Only Kool-Aid McKinstry remains unsigned.
We shouldn't worry or stress about McKinstry's deal, as the second-round picks tend to take a little longer to come together. Coincidentally, both Isaiah Foskey and Alontae Taylor signed on July 19 in their respective draft years. McKinstry is in New Orleans and at the facility, and is coming off a toe fracture in his foot that required surgery, but should be good to go soon enough.
The Saints announced the signing of Taliese Fuaga earlier on Thursday.