Saints Announce Two Roster Moves for Tuesday, May 24

The New Orleans Saints have signed TE Kahale Warring on Tuesday afternoon, according to a team report. In a corresponding move, the team also released defensive back Jack Koerner. Warring, 25, finished last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Koerner is the third undrafted rookie to be released by the Saints since the draft. The others were offensive lineman Eric Wilson and LB Joel Dublanko.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans out of San Diego State, Warring had 31 catches for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2018 for the Aztecs. He spent his entire rookie year and first 10 games of 2020 on injured reserve. Upon seeing action, he caught three passes for 35 yards in six games for the Texans in 2020.

After being released by Houston during training camp in 2021, Warring spent most of the year on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. He appeared in one contest, but didn't record a reception. He’d finish the last two games in Jacksonville without catching a pass.

Warring played just one year of high school football prior to San Diego State. Coming out of college, he was considered an athletic project with the receiving skills to line up in the slot.

A former basketball player at 6’5” and 252-Lbs., Warring was expected to be a mismatch for opposing linebackers with the strength to develop as a blocker.

Warring will compete with Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett, J.P.Holtz, and undrafted rookie Lucas Krull at tight end. Versatile weapon Taysom Hill is now also listed as a tight end for the team. The Saints tight ends were among the worst position groups in the NFL last season.

