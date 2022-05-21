The New Orleans Saints are still gauging their options at running back and for good reason. With a potential suspension handed to superstar RB Alvin Kamara looming, the Black and Gold will have a major hole to fill offensively. Though no suspension has been given to Kamara at this point, Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen have continued to do their homework on potential additions to the Saints Running Back room.

Just days after the 2022 NFL Draft the Saints hosted former first-round selection Sony Michel for a visit. Michel, a player who is familiar with shared backfield duties in his NFL and collegiate career, could have been a great fit in New Orleans. However, he inked a one-year deal to join the Miami Dolphins.

Nonetheless, there are still many viable options in free agency if the New Orleans Saints elect to go that route. Some are grizzled NFL veterans, others are familiar faces, and some looking for their second wind in the NFL.

Wayne Gallman, 27

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) stiff-arms Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half. The Giants lose to the Browns, 20-6, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Cle

Wayne Gallman was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Giants following a National Championship winning season at Clemson. His best season came in 2020 while filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley. The versatile half-back totaled 796 scrimmage yards and 7 touchdowns as the Giants starter.

Unfortunately, for Gallman he has been unable to stick with a franchise since 2020, playing for the 49ers, Falcons and Vikings since. The former All-ACC running back does appear to have some gas left in his tank and is searching for his second chance in the NFL. With the ability to play a pivotal role in zone rushing schemes and strong hands out of the backfield, New Orleans could be a golden ticket back into the league for Gallman.

Darrel Williams, 27

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) kneels in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers before an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans could look to bring in yet another former LSU Tiger and Louisiana native with Darrel Williams. The 27-year old was in New Orleans this week, posting a photo to his Instagram story of the Superdome. In his NFL career, Williams has been a large part of the Kansas City Chiefs recent success including his best season to date in 2021.

With injuries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Williams was the Chiefs number one running back totaling 1,010 yards with 8 touchdowns in 2021. The 2018 UDFA has found a role in the NFL sharing the backfield and would be an immediate plug and play addition to the Saints running back room. With reliable hands and deceptive speed, Williams could be more than a one-year rental in New Orleans. Perhaps even Alvin Kamara's running mate for years to come.

David Johnson, 30

Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) sidesteps a tackle attempt by Jets cornerback Buster Skrine (41) during a touchdown run in the first quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium on Oct. 17, 2016. Jets Vs Cardinals

It is hard to forget David Johnson's 2,000 scrimmage yard season in 2016. It was a campaign that many thought berthed the next star running back in the league. However, Johnson never lived up to the hype and the "one-year wonder" is still looking to show he has a little magic left.

Over the last two seasons, Johnson has served in Houston's split-backfield while totaling 1,458 scrimmage yards during his time as a Texan. The Northorn Iowa product is more than likely looking at his final NFL contract or two but can provide leadership, experience and an explosive play here and there for an NFL franchise. For New Orleans a deal with Johnson would most likely not eclipse one season but could serve as a solid placeholder if Kamara is to miss time.

Read More Saints News

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.