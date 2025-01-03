Saints News Network

Saints' Cam Jordan Selected For Prestigious Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award

Local Saints media have voted Cam Jordan at 2024's Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award winner.

John Hendrix

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) does the “Who Dat?” chant before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) does the "Who Dat?" chant before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
It's crazy to think after the first two weeks of football that New Orleans seemed like they were destined for greatness. However, that proved to be false. Despite this being a difficult Saints season, there's always some positive takeaways.

Based on recent votes from the local media who regularly cover the Saints, we have selected Cam Jordan as 2024's Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award winner. This annual award goes to a player who helps the media better do their job through their availability and insight.

Jordan said on Twitter/X, "In good times and in bad times consistency is key…thank you for the award."

Jordan is always honest and transparent, especially when things aren't going great. He's also available to talk each week, whether it be formal or informal requests for interviews.

Jordan is a two-time winner, joining Alvin Kamara, Sheldon Rankins and Zach Strief as multiple recipients of the award.

Jim Finks Award Winners

Cam Jordan is always a great interview
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) shown on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
  • 2023 - Cam Jordan, DE
  • 2022 - Alvin Kamara, RB
  • 2021 - Alvin Kamara, RB
  • 2020 - Alvin Kamara, RB
  • 2019 - Terron Armstead, OT
  • 2018 - Sheldon Rankins, DT
  • 2017 - Sheldon Rankins, DT
  • 2016 - Willie Snead, WR

Jordan has publicly expressed his desire to continue playing football after this season, specifically in New Orleans.

He recently said, “If you want to shut that door for me, you’re going to have to shut it for me because I’m not going to do it to myself. As much as I bleed, I think I only bleed black and gold, but if you force me to go bleed somewhere else, a soldier fights wherever, whenever, however.”

Jordan's playing time early on in the season was inconsistent, and it was after a 10-snap outing against the Panthers that really got the emotions out following the loss. Once Dennis Allen got fired, Jordan's snaps went up and he looked like he had plenty left in the tank. He notched a sack against the Falcons in first game under Darren Rizzi, and has four in the last seven games.

It's gonna be a sad day when Cam Jordan is no longer in the Saints locker room, whenever that may be.

