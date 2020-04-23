NFL Draft Live Blog: New Orleans Saints 2020 Draft

New Orleans Saints live blog in the 2020 NFL Draft from Saints News Network and Sports Illustrated.

Photo Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SAINTS NEWS NETWORK'S NFL DRAFT WAR ROOM

NEW ORLEANS DRAFT ANALYSIS

The Saints are no stranger to trading up, and that's a strong possibility going into the first night. Trading down to acquire more picks is certainly not something New Orleans has shown over the years. Look for the sweet spot to start right after the 15th pick, if the Saints were to make a move. You can review the team's trading history under Sean Payton here. Some of the hottest names associated to the Saints, if they hold firm at 24th, look like this.

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

*From John Hendrix, Saints News Network

Team Needs: WR, DT, CB, LB, RB, and TE

LIVE STREAM

Streaming begins at 6 PM CST here on the Saints News Network.

DRAFT TRACKER: SAINTS & NFL DRAFT PICKS

Live analysis of every team's draft choice.

BLOG

Analysis of the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft from John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Dr. Carla Antoine, and Kyle T. Mosley.

VIDEO ANALYSIS OF SAINTS' DRAFT PICKS

Saints News Network and Sports Illustrated will have immediate

NFL Draft Rounds

Round 1: Thursday, April 23rd at 6 PM CST/7 PM EST

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24th at 6 PM CST/7 PM EST

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25th at 11 AM CST/12 PM EST