Saints Slated to Face Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Week 16

The NFL's official suspension of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been increased to 11 games after a settlement between Watson and the league.

Watson, his representatives, and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement with the NFL, who was reportedly seeking a yearlong suspension in the aftermath of a mountain of sexual assault and misconduct allegations. This overturns an original six-game suspension suggested by outside disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson against the quarterback.

Watson, who turns 27 on September 14, will officially begin his suspension oon after the final roster cut down day on August 30. He will be allowed to return to the Browns facility on October 10 and allowed to resume practicing with the team on November 14.

Watson, who sat out all of last season with the Houston Texans amid the allegations, is eligible for reinstatement on November 28. His first game back would be in week 13 at Houston, where he was traded from this past offseason.

The 12th overall selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson by the Texans, Watson completed 67.8% of his throws for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions in four years with Houston. He led the Texans to two playoff appearances and was voted to the Pro Bowl three times.

Barring injury, this also likely means that the New Orleans Saints will be facing Watson when they travel to play the Cleveland Browns on December 24 in week 16 this season. New Orleans has faced Watson once, while with the Texans during the 2019 season opener.

Sep 9, 2019; Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints defeated the Texans by a 30-28 score in a Monday night thriller. Watson threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards and another score. It took a last second drive by QB Drew Brees and a 58-yard field goal from K Wil Lutz on the game's final play to secure the victory.

The Browns missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record in 2021, while the Saints are coming off a 9-8 finish. New Orleans has just a 5-13 all-time record against the Browns, including a 2-5 record in Cleveland.

