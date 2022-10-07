The Saints put out their final injury report of Week 5. Several key players and starters will be out the lineup when they take on the Seahawks inside the Superdome. Here's how the team looking going into Sunday.

OUT: Calvin Throckmorton (hip), Payton Turner (chest), Michael Thomas (foot), P.J. Williams (quadricep)

DOUBTFUL: Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Andrus Peat (concussion), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (rib)

Winston, Landry, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Dennis Allen said after practice that he feels good about Landry playing on Sunday. Andy Dalton is expected to make his second start for the Saints.

Taysom Hill (rib), Carl Granderson (eye), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) carry no injury designations going into the game. They were all full participants of practice on Friday.

