    Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram Added to the Reserve-Covid List

    More bad news for New Orleans: RB Mark Ingram is added to the Reserve-Covid list and is likely out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
    Author:

    According to Saints Reporter Jeff Duncan, the New Orleans Saints have placed RB Mark Ingram on the Reserve-Covid list on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

    Ingram is the second Saints player with a positive test this week. Veteran DE Cam Jordan had a positive test on Monday.

    New Orleans last played on Thursday, losing a fifth consecutive game to Dallas. The Cowboys were missing head coach Mike McCarthy, an offensive starter, and five assistant coaches because of positive COVID-19 results.

    Ingram, 31, had 233 rushing yards and a touchdown and 18 receptions for 130 yards in five games with New Orleans this season.

    He came back to the franchise in a mid-season trade with Houston. Ingram became the Saints all-time rushing leader earlier this year. He has 6,240 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns with New Orleans.

    New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs past Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Read More

    Ingram joins an insane list of offensive players that will miss Sunday's game at the New York Jets. Wideout Michael Thomas, QB Jameis Winston, LG Andrus Peat, and TE Adam Trautman are on injured reserve. Pro Bowlers like RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead, and RT Ryan Ramczyk have missed the last few games with injuries. Wideout Deonte Harris will also miss the next three games while serving a league suspension.

    The Saints, 5-7, look to end a five-game losing streak against the Jets and cling to fading playoff hopes. 

