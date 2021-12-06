Week 14: NFC Playoff Picture

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 14

    A look at where things stand in the NFC playoff race when it comes from the Saints going into Week 14 NFL action.
    Week 13 isn't over yet, but the NFC standings are clear after Sunday's games. Things close out with the Patriots and Bills set to play on Monday Night Football. The damage has been done for the Saints, as they've lost five straight games. Now, they're in a spot where they have to climb out of a major hole, and it might prove to be too much for New Orleans.

    Here's a look at the the playoff picture going into Week 14.

    If the NFC Playoffs started today...

    1. Cardinals (10-2)
    2. Packers (9-3)
    3. Buccaneers (9-3)
    4. Cowboys (8-4)
    5. Rams (8-4)
    6. Washington (6-6)
    7. 49ers (6-6)

    In the Hunt

    • Eagles (6-7)
    • Vikings (5-7)
    • Panthers (5-7)
    • Falcons (5-7)
    • Saints (5-7)
    • Giants (4-8)
    • Bears (4-8)
    • Seahawks (4-8)
    • Lions (1-10-1)

    Relevant Seeding Explained: Carolina own tie break over Atlanta and New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage, while Atlanta has tie break over New Orleans based on head-to-head win percentage.

    Matchups to watch: The Falcons and Panthers go head-to-head, while the Saints travel to take on the Jets. So, even with a Saints win, they'll still be behind one of those teams. The team could get some help from the Cowboys, who are on the road to take on the Washington Football Team, and then we see the Bengals host the 49ers.

    Right now, it looks like the 6th and 7th playoff seeds look to be where New Orleans could get in, but we're at the point of the season where the Saints have to win out and then hope for some help from others.

