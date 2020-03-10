Saints News Network
Crescent City Connection: Saints News & Podcasts Links | Draft, Mocks, FA's and more

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network's Crescent City Connection of links to Saints Draft, Mocks, Free Agency and more - Week of March 9th

DRAFT PREDICTIONS & MOCK DRAFTS

  • Saints select GRANT DELPIT - Sports Illustrated
  • Bobby Hebert's Mock Draft - WWL
  • NFL.com’s 3-round mock draft presents odd selections for New Orleans - CSC
  • Justin Jefferson at #24 - NFL Mocks
  • New Orleans Saints: 3 ways to win the 2020 NFL Draft - Who Dat Dish
  • Tua is a combination of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson - NFL Network Twitter

SAINTS PLAYERS

  • What could have made Tom Brady act more like Drew Brees? WEEI
  • Enjoy Drew Brees While You Can, Because He Won't Last - The Big Lead
  • 2019 Saints Season in Review: Erik McCoy - Saints News Network
  • Saints’ Cam Jordan to be sideline reporter for XFL game - Clutch Points
  • Alvin Kamara wears mask because of the Corona Virus - Saints News Network
  • Stay or go? Predicting the way forward for major Saints free agents - Saints Wire

SAINTS FREE AGENCY PRIMERS

  • How the Saints have spent money in Free Agency in the  past 10 years - Saints News Network
  • New Orleans Saints 2020 Free Agents - Spotrac
  • How much will free agency reshape Saints' defense? - ESPN
  • Ranking Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 NFL Free Agency - Bleacher Report
  • 2020 NFL Free Agency: Best Seahawks targets for the Saints - Saints Wire

