Crescent City Connection: Saints News & Podcasts Links | Draft, Mocks, FA's and more

Saints News Network's Crescent City Connection of links to Saints Draft, Mocks, Free Agency and more - Week of March 9th

DRAFT PREDICTIONS & MOCK DRAFTS

Saints select GRANT DELPIT - Sports Illustrated

- Sports Illustrated Bobby Hebert's Mock Draft - WWL

- WWL NFL.com’s 3-round mock draft presents odd selections for New Orleans - CSC

- CSC Justin Jefferson at #24 - NFL Mocks

- NFL Mocks New Orleans Saints: 3 ways to win the 2020 NFL Draft - Who Dat Dish

- Who Dat Dish Tua is a combination of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson - NFL Network Twitter

SAINTS PLAYERS

What could have made Tom Brady act more like Drew Brees? WEEI

WEEI Enjoy Drew Brees While You Can, Because He Won't Last - The Big Lead

- The Big Lead 2019 Saints Season in Review: Erik McCoy - Saints News Network

- Saints News Network Saints’ Cam Jordan to be sideline reporter for XFL game - Clutch Points

- Clutch Points Alvin Kamara wears mask because of the Corona Virus - Saints News Network

- Saints News Network Stay or go? Predicting the way forward for major Saints free agents - Saints Wire

SAINTS FREE AGENCY PRIMERS

How the Saints have spent money in Free Agency in the past 10 years - Saints News Network

- Saints News Network New Orleans Saints 2020 Free Agents - Spotrac

- Spotrac How much will free agency reshape Saints' defense? - ESPN

- ESPN Ranking Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 NFL Free Agency - Bleacher Report

- Bleacher Report 2020 NFL Free Agency: Best Seahawks targets for the Saints - Saints Wire

PODCASTS

SOCIAL MEDIA

