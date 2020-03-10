Crescent City Connection: Saints News & Podcasts Links | Draft, Mocks, FA's and more
Kyle T. Mosley
Saints News Network's Crescent City Connection of links to Saints Draft, Mocks, Free Agency and more - Week of March 9th
DRAFT PREDICTIONS & MOCK DRAFTS
- Saints select GRANT DELPIT - Sports Illustrated
- Bobby Hebert's Mock Draft - WWL
- NFL.com’s 3-round mock draft presents odd selections for New Orleans - CSC
- Justin Jefferson at #24 - NFL Mocks
- New Orleans Saints: 3 ways to win the 2020 NFL Draft - Who Dat Dish
- Tua is a combination of Drew Brees and Russell Wilson - NFL Network Twitter
SAINTS PLAYERS
- What could have made Tom Brady act more like Drew Brees? WEEI
- Enjoy Drew Brees While You Can, Because He Won't Last - The Big Lead
- 2019 Saints Season in Review: Erik McCoy - Saints News Network
- Saints’ Cam Jordan to be sideline reporter for XFL game - Clutch Points
- Alvin Kamara wears mask because of the Corona Virus - Saints News Network
- Stay or go? Predicting the way forward for major Saints free agents - Saints Wire
SAINTS FREE AGENCY PRIMERS
- How the Saints have spent money in Free Agency in the past 10 years - Saints News Network
- New Orleans Saints 2020 Free Agents - Spotrac
- How much will free agency reshape Saints' defense? - ESPN
- Ranking Potential Landing Spots for Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 NFL Free Agency - Bleacher Report
- 2020 NFL Free Agency: Best Seahawks targets for the Saints - Saints Wire
PODCASTS
SOCIAL MEDIA
What are your thoughts on the Saints News Network? Let us know in the comment section below!
You can follow us for future New Orleans Saints coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.
Also be sure to like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @SaintsNews and Kyle T. Mosley at @ktmoze.
Mike Detillier's 2020 NFL Draft Guide are ready for order at www.mikedetillier.com. Mike will hold an exclusive NFL Draft Masterclass for Saints News Network in March.